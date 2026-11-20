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A federal grand jury in Del Rio has indicted 21 people, including two brothers accused of leading La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel that prosecutors say smuggled drugs and migrants into the United States and sent guns and millions of dollars in proceeds back to Mexico.

Federal prosecutors announced the 14-count indictment Friday in San Antonio. Five defendants are in federal custody. The other 16 are at large and believed to be in Mexico. Among them are the cartel’s alleged leaders, Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, known as “Pez,” and his brother Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, known as “Fresa.”

All 21 face a conspiracy charge under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO. Prosecutors allege the defendants agreed to further the cartel’s operations through a pattern of crimes that included drug trafficking, gun trafficking, migrant smuggling and money laundering.

At Friday’s news conference, Charles Kerby of Homeland Security Investigations in Laredo described how agents pieced the case together from drug seizures at a South Texas port of entry, separate gun seizures and an investigation into a 2021 fatal migrant smuggling crash.

“Each interdiction provided an important investigative lead,” Kerby said. “From there, HSI and its partners worked to identify individuals connected to the broader criminal network.”

Ten defendants, including the brothers, face charges tied to that crash. On March 15, 2021 , a driver carrying migrants in a pickup fled law enforcement at more than 100 mph, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another pickup head-on, U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons said. Eight migrants died, including a child.

The indictment, filed Nov. 18, traces the alleged conspiracy to 2006. Simmons said the Hurtado Olascoaga brothers took control of the organization in 2011. Prosecutors allege La Nueva Familia Michoacana brought thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine into the United States and supplied drug distributors in the Austin area. Six of the 14 counts concern the alleged conspiracies to import those drugs and possess them with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say the cartel also relied on people in Central Texas to acquire and store weapons bound for Mexico. Simmons identified homes in Buda and Bastrop as part of that operation. He said the danger to neighbors came from what the houses held, describing them as “magnets for violent crime” and targets for other criminal groups would raid them to steal drugs, guns or cash.

“As I mentioned as well, they also use stash houses in the United States in U.S. neighborhoods to store drugs, guns, and aliens,” Simmons said. “This brings cartel activity to Main Street USA.”

Once the guns reached Mexico, Simmons said, the cartel used them to maintain control over its smuggling routes. He said the cartel also moved millions of dollars in proceeds back to Mexico in cash and through bank transfers. Brendan Hanratty, acting assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Austin office, said his office seized more than $1 million in drug proceeds during the investigation.

“The Austin District Office seized over 1,100 pounds of amphetamine, 100 pounds of cocaine, more than 500 grams of fentanyl, and several assault rifles,” Hanratty said. “And in this investigation, the Austin District Office seized over $1 million of drug proceeds.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified three defendants as U.S. citizens and two as Texas residents, Alfredo Jaimes Jaimes of Dale and Jesus Daniel Alvarez of Kyle. It listed the other 16 as being from Mexico.

Jaimes Jaimes and the Hurtado Olascoaga brothers are among seven defendants charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors allege they sought to supply La Nueva Familia Michoacana with guns and money to buy them after the Trump administration designated the cartel a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025.

Alvarez, whom prosecutors accuse of transporting drugs and guns for the cartel, is among the five defendants in federal custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified the other four as Alejandro Diaz Garcia, Rogelio Ponce Esquivel, Apolonio Benitez and Omar Sixto Benitez.

Simmons said 19 of the defendants face up to life in prison if convicted. The other two face up to 20 years.

“What I want everyone to understand from this case … is that cartels are not just a Mexican problem,” Simmons said. “Based on the facts and the indictment, we can see that many Americans were endangered by this cartel activity.”