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The San Antonio Independent School District plans to sell the property of a former early childhood education center to be repurposed for affordable housing.

In 2023, SAISD approved closing 15 campuses including Knox Early Childhood Education Center, as previously reported by Texas Public Radio. The site first served as Knox Elementary before becoming an early childhood education center in 2009. Knox Early Childhood Education Center ultimately closed its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

During a board meeting on Monday, SAISD trustees unanimously approved a resolution granting the superintendent and board president authority to execute the necessary documents for the sale of the Knox property to San Antonio Housing Trust.

SAISD Chief Transformation Officer John Norman said as part of the district’s extensive community engagement surrounding building repurposing, one of the primary needs that the community and board expressed was for affordable housing.

SAHT must redevelop the Knox property for affordable housing as a condition of the sale, thus supporting the surrounding neighborhood and increasing the availability of housing within district attendance zones, board documents state.

Trustee Christina Martinez, who later in the meeting announced her resignation from the board, described the district entering into the sale negotiations as a “huge move.”

“It’ll be our first adventure in affordable housing, and I know that there are plenty of other places for us to go to continue to do this work, but the San Antonio Housing Trust has a commitment to do this work within the city,” Martinez said. “They have several projects happening across the city right now, and so just excited to be at this point where we can even have this conversation. My encouragement to this board is to keep moving this forward and to keep our superintendent moving this forward.”

Martinez said the district has received many questions from the community regarding its now vacant buildings following the closures.

“This is our first effort at doing something meaningful with our buildings, so I’m excited about this opportunity,” she said.