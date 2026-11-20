The UT System Board of Regents on Thursday approved the sale of land at Hemisfair to the City of San Antonio to build an arena for the Spurs.

Formerly occupied by UT San Antonio’s Institute of Texan Cultures, the 13.59 acres of land now sitting vacant can be sold to the city for the planned new downtown basketball arena.

A sales price was not disclosed, but it will not to be less than fair market value as determined by independent appraisals, according to the meeting documents.

City Manager Erik Walsh has previously said he expected the purchase price to come in around $60 million. The cost would be funded by the Midtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

The city also has the option to swap land it owns with the university. If such an exchange is proposed, UT San Antonio will have to get approval from the board of regents.

A city spokesman said a property exchange with the university would offset a portion of the purchase price, if an agreement can be made.

The university ordered the demolition of the Institute of Texan Cultures building in 2025 despite legal action by the Conservation Society of San Antonio, which tried to save the Brutalist-style structure built for the 1968 World’s Fair.

The Spurs plan to build a $1.3 billion arena as a key part of the sports and entertainment district that includes an expanded convention center, infrastructure improvements, and residential, retail and hospitality developments throughout the southeastern quadrant of the urban core.

Under the terms approved by the trustees, future use of the property is restricted to an arena which must be built within 10 years of the closing date.

In July, the City of San Antonio acquired from the federal government the Union Square Building on Durango Boulevard and two parking lots located directly across the street. City officials have been eyeing the property for years.

The sales price of $30 million was paid by Spurs Sports and Entertainment, as outlined in a non-binding term sheet approved by city council a year ago.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, following due diligence and the issuing of debt to finance the purchase.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.