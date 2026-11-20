A 70-year-old man convicted in 1997 for fatally shooting a jeweler in Houston complained repeatedly about pain during his execution that took over an hour, according to media and a witness.

Reinaldo Dennes was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday evening after 6 p.m. in Huntsville. While strapped to the gurney in the execution chamber, a number of attempts were made to locate a vein to administer the drug pentobarbital. Lines were eventually established in Dennes’ neck and one of his feet, the Rev. Jeff Hood, who was in the execution chamber, told The Texas Tribune.

Almost immediately after the lethal injection was administered, Dennes exclaimed that his leg felt like it was “on fire,” and began repeating that something was wrong, Hood said.

"Immediately, you're supposed to ... lose consciousness very quickly, and what happened, it was unquestionably botched," said Hood, who has been present for 15 executions for men for whom he has been the spiritual adviser.

Dennes was ultimately pronounced deceased at 7:08 p.m., according to a TDCJ statement.

A TDCJ spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about issues with Dennes' execution, but told the Associated Press that Dennes may have been exaggerating the pain.

Dennes' execution is the second in the United States to be described as "botched" in as many months. An execution in Tennessee received international attention in October when Christa Pike survived two failed lethal injections.

Texas was the first state to put someone to death after Pike’s failed execution in Tennessee. Both states use pentobarbital for their lethal injections.

Prior to the lethal injection, Dennes said in a final statement that he hoped his family could know the "great grace of God."

"I just want my family and loved ones to know that I have been extremely blessed these thirty years," he said.

In 1996, Dennes shot and killed jewelry store owner Janos Szucs and injured a security guard. Roughly $3.6 million in diamonds and $200,000 in cash in Szucs’ office went missing and were never recovered, according to court records.

During trial, Dennes was also linked to another crime through testimony from David Balderas, who said that he had helped Dennes and two other men plan and commit a 1995 burglary. Dennes was convicted of Szuc’s murder and sentenced to death.

Subsequent appeals from Dennes, including the latest filed Nov. 12, argued that Balderas was a police informant — a fact Dennes alleges Houston Police hid — and his testimony should have been impeached during trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied an appeal from Dennes on Wednesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Dennes' last appeal for a stay of execution on Thursday.

Dennes had also joined a lawsuit filed by two other death row inmates seeking to block the state’s use of pentobarbital arguing that the state’s supply was created through unreliable means at third-party compounding facilities or had expired.

The state's 15th Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal for the case on Nov. 9, stating it lacked jurisdiction since the laws governing pentobarbital’s use fell under criminal, not civil law. The Supreme Court of Texas also denied a subsequent petition.

The other two inmates who filed the suit, LeJames Norman and John Rubio, were executed earlier this year.

Dennes is the ninth person executed in Texas this year — the most people the state has executed in a single year this decade.

Executions have dwindled to single digits since 2018, in some years dipping to as low as three people put to death in a single year. The state marked its 600th execution of the modern era in May when Edward Busby was put to death.

Three people are currently scheduled to be executed in 2027.

Correction, Nov. 19, 2026, 1:54 p.m. Central: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Supreme Court of Texas dismissed an appeal of Reinaldo Dennes’ case on Nov. 9. The state’s 15th Court of Appeals dismissed that appeal and the Supreme Court denied a subsequent petition.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.