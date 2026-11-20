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Playwright and performer John Lambert was awarded the Alamo Theatre Arts Council Award for outstanding original or adapted script for the play “Automatic: A Life with Shem.”

“Automatic” was performed at San Antonio’s Overtime Theater in April. The story pulls from Lambert's experiences with his brother, Shem, who is on the autism spectrum.

Lambert plays multiple characters, including a character who goes into a hypnosis therapy session to explore what he would say to Shem if it was his last day on Earth.

Johnny Daniel Lambert / Courtesy photo The ATAC award-winning play “Automatic: A Life with Shem” explores what performer and playwright John Lambert's character would say to Shem if it was his last day on Earth.

“What would you do with Shem if it was your last day? And what would you hope that Shem could say to you in regard to that legacy? And so I conjure up this traumatic situation of dying from a car accident and approaching Shem for the last time,” said Lambert. “Halfway through the play, the therapist walks on stage, and the disembodied voice reveals herself as God. And it's left up to interpretation whether this remains as hypnotherapy or as the literal last day on Earth.”

The title of the play, “Automatic,” has its own personal meaning to Lambert. Lambert’s brother Shem loves music and was obsessed as a child with the Pointer Sisters’ song “Automatic.”

Johnny Daniel Lambert / Courtesy photo Actors Jess Mitchingham (left) and John Lambert rehearse in “Automatic: A Life with Shem” at the Overtime Theater.

“If you ever get a chance to listen to it, it is the most autistic song you've ever heard,” said Lambert. “The beat, the rhythm, the repetition of it, and then the lyrics, ‘No way to control it. No way to slow me down.’ and he would play it again and then play it again.” Lambert emphasized. “So, ‘Automatic’ addresses his musical taste as a child that transferred to him as an adult. It also addresses the repetitions that one faces in the autistic world, both as a caretaker and as someone who holds autism.”

Shem was institutionalized because of his autism as a child.

Lambert said the play was his way to help understand his brother’s disappearance from his life. He says the school district had nothing to offer for his condition, so the state and the school district recommended Shem be placed in a residential facility.

Johnny Daniel Lambert / Courtesy photo The local play “Automatic: A Life with Shem" pulls from playwright and performer John Lambert's experiences with his brother, Shem, who is on the autism spectrum. It touches on a belief Lambert's family experienced when his brother was diagnosed with autism. The belief is referred to as "refrigerator mother, " a discredited mid-20th-century psychological label and theory that falsely blamed emotionally cold or distant mothering for causing autism.

“And the only institution that was even considering taking him was operated under Bruno Bettelheim 's theory of autism. This idea of frigid parenting, the 'refrigerator mother,' dissing every mother with an autistic child into this miscellaneous folder of indifference towards their children.”

Shem currently lives in a group home in Laredo.

Lambert hopes to bring “Automatic” to a wider audience.

“My director Andrew (Jacobi-Jeter) is pushing me to publish it, and he's pushing me to possibly perform it for other venues such as Dream Week or possibly going on the road with it within the autism community,” said Lambert. “My sister on the East Coast told me that there is an associate or colleague from her academic circle that is interested in having me perform it there.”

Lambert is humbled by the recognition by the Alamo Theater Arts Council. He hopes the added attention to “Automatic” brings awareness to the autism community.

Johnny Daniel Lambert / Courtesy photo Playwright and performer John Lambert produced the play “Automatic: A Life with Shem” in April this year for Autism Awareness Month. The play is now award-winning. The play used images of Lambert's brother Shem during his youth when he was placed into a facility. Lambert currently spends as much time with Shem as possible and visits him in Laredo.

“I think it speaks to the validity of stories that need to be told, ours and those that belong to us, and those that belong to everyone else,” said Lambert. “Art is entertainment, but I think it's also education. I think it's also spirit. It's also connection, and I also think it's sacrament.”