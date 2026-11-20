Bexar County leaders received 45 applications to replace retiring County Manager David Smith — but the role didn’t draw fierce competition from ambitious leaders at the City of San Antonio.

The application window closed Tuesday, just hours after commissioners appointed an internal candidate as their interim director.

Smith is the only person to have held the role since it was created in 2011, and he now makes roughly $313,000 per year, according to his last contract.

He isn’t leaving until the end of the year, but county commissioners voted in October to post his job ahead of time, viewed by some as a way to promote from within before a new county judge arrives in January.

“We’re not kicking David Smith out early,” Commissioner Justin Rodriguez (Pct. 2) said Tuesday. “What this effectively does is help us with a transition.”

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to name Deputy County Manager Thomas Guevara as their interim county manager until a new one is selected.

The 46-year-old San Antonio native is among the long list of candidates competing for the job full-time, and has good relationships with the existing commissioners.

“I know that [Guevara is] more than capable of doing the job,” Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores (Pct. 1) said Tuesday.

The maneuvering has drawn complaints from incoming Bexar County Judge Ron Nirenberg, who will now be the only newcomer on a court of returning members.

Nirenberg spent eight years as San Antonio’s mayor before defeating incumbent Peter Sakai in the primary last year, and is set to take office in January.

When commissioners posted the county manager position in October, he accused them of cutting the public’s voice out of the hiring process for a position with great power.

“I don’t support binding a future administration with a process or decision made at the final hour,” Nirenberg said in October. “I also can’t imagine the residents of Bexar County supporting that. The public should be part of the process.”

Other notable local contenders for the role include Rod Sanchez, who left a decades-long career at the city in 2024 to become VIA’s senior vice president of planning and development. He’s currently overseeing the creation of Advanced Rapid Transit lines known as the Green Line and Silver Line.

There’s also Rick Trefzer, deputy general manager at the San Antonio River Authority.

The selection timeline is unclear. But with Guevara’s temporary appointment, he may have successfully avoided more local competition.

The City of San Antonio has experienced some turnover in top leadership roles since a new mayor and council were sworn in last summer — potentially making the county an alluring option.

Guevara started as a City Council aide for then-District 4 Councilman Richard Perez, and has now spent 19 years at Bexar County, working his way up from government relations manager to deputy county manager.

“I think continuity is important at this moment,” Guevara said Wednesday. “We’re bringing in new elected officials, so it just makes sense that they have a point-person here in the manager’s office.”

Disclosure: The River Authority’s Rick Trefzer serves as treasurer on the Texas Public Radio board of directors.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.