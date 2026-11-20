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Two separate crashes, including a fatal 18-wheeler accident, shut down portions of Interstate 35 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, Southbound I-35 lanes near Judson remained partially closed, along with the southbound access road.

The northbound IH-35 lanes at Toepperwein are now open.

Shortly after 10 a.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a concrete wall along the southbound I-35 access road near Judson Road.

The truck subsequently exploded, killing the driver, according to police. No other injuries have been reported.

In a separate incident, a collision on northbound I-35 near Toepperwein Road sent a box truck driver to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police say the driver responsible for that collision fled the scene.

Drivers traveling through the Northeast Side may want to consider using Loop 1604, US 281, or other available alternate highways to avoid the affected stretch of I-35.

Drivers should expect delays and check traffic conditions before traveling through the area.