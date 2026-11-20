Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Water System announced Friday that it is ending Stage 3 watering rules effective on Monday.

Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have helped raise the Edwards Aquifer above the 10-day average of 640 ft mean sea level.

The utility will now move to Stage 2 restrictions. Under Stage 2 watering rules, landscape watering with an irrigation system, sprinkler or soaker hose is permitted once a week between 5 and 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and midnight on the designated watering day based on the last digit of a customer’s address.

Watering with a hand-held hose is still allowed at any time on any day. That means Stage 3 drought surcharges will be discontinued for single-family household water use over 20,000 gallons per month.

“Throughout this extended drought, our customers’ commitment to conservation while the aquifer level is constantly changing have allowed us to protect our water supply and still maintain landscapes,” said Martha Wright, SAWS director of conservation.

“As we enter winter and Stage 2 watering rules, we remind customers that irrigation systems can be turned off during cooler, wetter months, saving water and money.”

San Antonio has recorded around 34 inches of rain in 2026 so far which is over 4 inches above normal.

Although the rains have eased drought conditions somewhat in the region, the Edwards Aquifer is still below its average for this time of the year.

SAWS residential customers were placed under Stage 3 restrictions in September of this year.

SAWS entered Stage 3 restrictions for the first time in the utility's history in late June 2024