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Two fronts will bring chilly weather back to San Antonio in time for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service.

A Pacific cold front will arrive in the region over the weekend, but it won't really be felt until Monday morning. Sunrise temperatures to start the next work week will be in the upper 40s.

The second front arrives on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, forecasters said. The first front may kick up the winds out of the north on Sunday night. Gusts up to 25 miles per hour can be expected.

Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the lower 60s and then in the upper 50s. Early morning lows will be in the 40s. Sunrise temperatures in the Alamo City on Thanksgiving Day will be around 40 and the high is not expected to climb out of the 50s. The weather pattern will make Thanksgiving feel like Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio is also expected to be sunny and rain-free, in case you're deep frying a Turkey in the backyard.

Even chillier weather is expected across the Hill Country Thanksgiving week. The Thanksgiving Day forecast for Fredericksburg and Kerrville call for sunrise temperatures just above freezing and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Forecasters said a freeze cannot be completely ruled out for low lying river valleys across the Hill Country.

The first front may trigger showers for about one- third of the area on Sunday, but the second front will be dry. Bexar County has managed to climb out of drought conditions this fall, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, except for along the southern border between Bexar and Atascosa County. Conditions along the border are considered to be in moderate drought.

As of this weekend, nearly 38 inches of rain have fallen on San Antonio International Airport or about four inches above the year-to-date average.