First widespread temperatures in the 40s for San Antonio, Hill Country

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Sunrise temperatures in the Alamo City will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, so bundle up for the morning commute to work and school.

The National Weather Service reports a cold air mass that pushed into the region to start the week will let its presence be known. Sunrise temperatures in the Hill County those same two days will be in the lower 40s.

Highs in San Antonio on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s, and a warming trend begins on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. That trend should continue until at least the early part of the weekend when a weak cold front is expected to arrive.

The cold front could trigger showers that could affect up to half the region on Saturday night, but this far out, that certainty is difficult to pinpoint.

The National Weather Service described the chilly conditions that began this week as below-average temperatures. The cold weather is expected to bring mostly dry conditions, however, until another cold front moves through later this week, potentially bringing precipitation.

The long-range forecast for Thanksgiving week calls for highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, but holiday weather also remains too far out to predict with certainty.

For the year-to-date, San Antonio has received just under 34 inches of rain, or about four inches more than a typical year. Rainfall in 2026 has greatly improved dry conditions in the San Antonio area. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports the northern half of the county is drought-free while the southern half is too but is still listed as abnormally dry.

A dry spell would see drought conditions return locally. But for now, conditions have improved enough that county commissioners lifted a ban on outdoor burning, and aerial fireworks are likely to be allowed to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Day in unincorporated areas.

The Edwards Aquifer was also recharged somewhat in 2026 after years of drought. The key source of water for well over 2 million people sat at 644 feet on Monday. That is 18 feet above where it was for the same date in 2025, but still about 20 feet below where it sits historically for this time of year.