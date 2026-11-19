Meteorologists in South Texas are looking two directions this winter.

El Niño conditions mean rain from the Pacific Ocean could blow in from the west, likely leading to a wetter winter in Central Texas.

In the north, cold arctic air swirls around in the polar vortex. If that weakens, cold air could spill into Europe, Asia or North America.

If those conditions happen to meet over Texas, San Antonio could see snow, freezing rain or other winter conditions.

Matthew Brady, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio office, said that wetter than normal conditions are predicted this winter in the city due to El Niño.

It’s particularly strong this year, with warmer water than previous El Niño events in the Pacific, Brady said. This could also lead to lower average temperatures: San Antonio’s average winter temperature in a neutral year is 53.7 degrees, but that drops to 52.8 degrees during El Niño.

If El Niño moisture combines with cold weather approaching from the Arctic, Brady said, it could lead to snow, freezing rain or another winter weather event.

“We may have a winter weather event or two, it’s possible, but it’s not guaranteed. We’ve had El Niño with winter weather events and we’ve had El Niño without winter weather events,” Brady said.

Temperatures could start to cool down by the end of the month, Brady added, due to an oncoming cold front. It was too early to know how cold Thanksgiving would be, he said, but it could be cooler than normal.

Officials in San Antonio are preparing for stormy weather this winter and asking residents to keep an eye on forecasts when rain blows into town.

Preparing water and power

CPS Energy plans to tell state authorities it’s ready for winter by Dec. 1, staff said at a Monday board meeting. The utility is stockpiling fuel, conducting training and inspecting its infrastructure, said Jonathan Tijerina, interim vice president of energy delivery services. Power plants have been weatherized since Winter Storm Uri in 2021, he added, and equipment at CPS Energy’s facilities has been enclosed to protect it.

The utility has expanded its power supply since 2021, as well. The utility has around 11,100 MW of power available. Its all-time peak winter demand was 5,346 MW, he said. CPS Energy will sell excess resources back to the grid when it can, he added.

Jose Treviño, CPS Energy’s interim chief operating officer, added that the utility had taken lessons from a much more recent storm — when 77-mile-an-hour winds knocked out power across parts of the West Side.

The utility now has a better call out system, he said, to deploy employees in emergencies.

San Antonio Water System officials are less concerned about El Niño. More rain could help drought conditions, said Communications Director Anne Hayden.

“We don’t have a problem with that. We’re usually worried about less precipitation,” Hayden said.

Freezing temperatures are more of a concern, according to SAWS. The city’s water pipes are buried deep enough that they aren’t a concern, but Communications Specialist Lilli Gonzalez suggested residents look on SAWS’ website for other tips on how to prepare for when low temperatures are forecasted, like shutting down irrigation systems, insulating outdoor pipes or letting faucets drip to avoid freezing pipes.

Power loss is more impactful, she added. SAWS needs electricity to pump its water uphill, but it’s prepared for that by working with CPS Energy and buying backup generators for those stations.

Hayden said that SAWS would run drills and prepare equipment for cold conditions — getting around in snow and freezing water was another major challenge.

City of San Antonio

While CPS Energy and SAWS manage utility infrastructure, the City of San Antonio monitors and coordinates broader emergency response within its limits.

“Depending on the weather event, city crews monitor road conditions, address blocked streets and fallen trees, clear debris from public rights-of-way and respond to flooding and other hazards. Police, Fire, Public Works and other essential services remain operational during severe weather,” said Assistant Communications Director Brian Chasnoff.

He said when cold or freezing weather are forecasted, city officials will work with nonprofits and other organizations to reach unsheltered community members and other vulnerable residents. The city can activate “resilience hubs,” which turns libraries, community centers and other public buildings into temporary shelters.

“As conditions develop, we will provide residents with timely information about potential hazards, road closures, available resources and any changes to city services,” he said.

Officials from the city, SAWS and CPS Energy all encouraged residents to keep an eye on the weather and prepare emergency plans and kits in case extreme weather knocks out power or water for extended periods of time.

Texas residents with medical needs or who require specific assistance can also sign up for State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) online, which will help officials better meet the needs of vulnerable residents during emergencies.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.