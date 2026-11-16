After high winds devastated the West Side, CPS Energy asks how it can improve

More than 112,000 people lost power in August when wind and rain knocked down power lines and damaged homes across San Antonio’s West Side.

The damages led to federal disaster assistance, and residents raised concerns about the response from officials. In the days after Aug. 28, when winds of up to 77 miles per hour caused damage, many residents were conducting repairs, cleaning streets and sharing resources in one of San Antonio’s poorest neighborhoods.

On Monday, CPS Energy invited residents to Family Services Neighborhood Place near General McMullen Drive to answer questions about electricity infrastructure.

A group of residents took the utility’s offer, braving another cold, rainy evening to meet with CPS Energy staff and share their concerns.

“Fue muy triste porque nosotros varias días unamos caminando a las calles, hablando con la gente y no llegaba ayuda,” said resident Araceli Herrera. (It was very sad because we spent several days together, walking the streets, speaking with residents and help did not come.)

“Our people were left in the dark,” added Leticia Sanchez of the Historic Westside Residents Association.

David Martin Davies / TPR



Storms caused power outages and damage to homes, schools and businesses on Aug. 28, 2026.

Frank Almaraz, CPS Energy’s interim CEO, said the utility had teams on the ground to evaluate damage and had prioritized repairs that served the most customers the soonest, he said, but that had still left some without power for up to four days. CPS Energy was going to do better, he said.

“There are no words I have that make it better for you,” he told Westside residents on Monday.

“I hear what you’re saying,” he added. “We want to learn from it and see what we can do to make sure that we’re ready for the next time.”

The utility also had consultants study its response to find ways to improve as it pushes for a more resilient power grid amid climate change and increasingly extreme weather.

What went wrong in August

The high winds and rain that hit San Antonio in August came with little warning. According to the National Weather Service, scattered storms quickly combined to produce stronger winds.

The speed of the storm is part of what caused widespread damage and made recovery more difficult, said Rob Earle, a partner at utility consultant First Quartile, which CPS Energy hired to analyze its response to the storm.

“This came kind of out of nowhere. There was not a lot of prewarning for it. It hit. It hit very hard. It impacted the area quite significantly, and in fact, it went to peak storm in two hours, which tied for the fastest in our entire storm database,” Earle told CPS Energy’s board of trustees at a meeting on Oct. 26.

Earle said most storms formed over at least a day, giving utilities more time to prepare. Officials and forecasters only realized the strength of the storm around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 28. By 9:02 p.m., Earle said, the storm was hitting in full force and it would last until around 11 p.m.

“In two hours, when you go from not knowing that this was going to be a Category One storm wind event to you’ve now reached the maximum amount of damage, and it just happens to be on a Friday at 9 p.m. That’s a pretty significant event,” Earle said. “This is a new type of an event for you guys.”

A house crushed by a downed tree from Friday’s storm on Aug. 30, 2026.

Earle praised CPS Energy’s response in those conditions, particularly on Aug. 30 and 31. Almaraz told Westside residents that teams were quickly out on the ground assessing damages on Aug. 29.

There was an opportunity for quicker response on Aug. 29, the day after the storm, Earle said. CPS Energy could have set up an incident command and used partnerships with other local utilities to bring in more personnel. Almaraz said CPS Energy did bring in those extra personnel; it’s the first time the utility has ever done so for a storm response.

“In that first band of time, that first 24 hours, the storm restoration didn’t happen as quickly [as with] like storms. And then by the time they got through the day on Saturday, and then what they accomplished on Sunday and into Monday, was really quite remarkable,” Earle said.

The rapidity of the storm made it hard to prepare crews ahead of time, Earle said, and doing so can have a cost.

“What’s hard is when you’re trying to do that before the storm actually hits, you start to stage line crews, you start to stage vegetation-management crews and then the storm doesn’t quite materialize. Now, all of a sudden, there’s a burden and a cost with that,” he said.

CPS Energy’s strategies

Almaraz said CPS Energy would be better prepared if an incident like this happened again.

Some of that involved quicker damage assessment: dividing its crews into smaller teams and using drones to cover ground more quickly.

He also told residents on Monday that communication with people facing outages was important. He acknowledged that everyone, from CPS Energy’s front-line staff to residents, deserved a more complete picture.

Almaraz responded to concerns about where CPS Energy allocates resources, saying it starts with the damages that are affecting the most customers.

“What we do is we take our people and put them where they can restore the most people the fastest,” he said. “I want to assure you that we’re not prioritizing one part of the town over the other. We’re not prioritizing businesses over residences.”

Staff / Jasper Kenzo Sundeen



Cranes work on a downed telecommunications tower on Buena Vista Street on Aug. 30, 2026.

The utility also has ongoing resiliency programs: replacing and upgrading infrastructure and trimming trees to prevent power outages.

Jose Treviño, CPS Energy’s interim chief operating officer, said the utility is installing more smart switches to break down outages into smaller areas. Those can automatically shut power on and off when lines are down, allowing electricity to be routed around damages and shrink outage areas.

The utility has nearly 2,500 installed and is targeting 3,000. It’s also improving its pole-replacement timeline. Treviño said the state’s Public Utility Commission had mandated a 10-year power-pole replacement timeline, as opposed to the 15-year cycle CPS Energy had been using.

Almaraz said one of CPS Energy’s most important outage prevention strategies is tree trimming.

There are about 8,500 miles of power lines, Treviño said in October. Tree trimming crews visit around 1,000 miles each year, so that the whole system is cleared on a nine-year cycle, and crews target areas that are higher risk more frequently.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / San Antonio Report



CPS Energy officials hosted a resiliency open house at the Family Service Neighborhood Place on Rivas Street on Nov. 9, 2026.

Almaraz said the utility is trying to gather more data on vegetation in its coverage area so it can determine where the highest risks are. It’s part of a larger push he’s making for better models and simulations that show where the risk is, how long outages will be and where they will have the greatest impact.

Those kinds of technologies aren’t widely used, Almaraz said, so CPS Energy is trying to build them in-house.

More storms

This winter could be wetter than normal, CPS Energy meteorologist Brian Alonzo told Westside residents on Monday.

El Niño climate patterns — where unusually warm surface waters in the Pacific Ocean cause a subtropical jet stream to push moisture and rain through Mexico and into Texas — could mean more storms than normal.

Alonzo called this year’s pattern a Super El Niño because those Pacific Ocean temperatures were higher than for other El Niños. He said December, January and February could all have below-average temperatures and above-average rainfall.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen / San Antonio Report



CPS Energy meteorologist Brian Alonzo speaks at a resiliency open house at the Family Service Neighborhood Place on Rivas Street on Nov. 9, 2026.

That won’t necessarily lead to ice storms or snow, he said. El Niño weather brought tropical rain to Texas, but if it combines with polar air that moves south, like it did with Winter Storm Uri in 2021, then that winter weather could appear.

Francine Romero, CPS Energy’s board chair, said the utility is preparing more and more for storms and droughts in the long-run.

Climate change — the increase of global temperatures and alterations to weather and climate from air pollution and other sources — is resulting in more extreme weather.

“Including extreme weather into our planning has been a big focus,” Romero said.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.