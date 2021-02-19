-
Public Utility Commission Decision May Enable Largest Electricity Providers In Texas To Become More PowerfulTwo energy industry behemoths may soon consolidate even more of the electric utility market share as a result of a Friday-evening decision by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
Public Utility Commission of Texas Announces Investigation Into Power Failures, Will Examine Its Own ActionsThe Public Utility Commission of Texas has opened a wide-ranging formal investigation into the deadly power failure that left millions of Texans in the cold and dark during an unprecedented winter storm.