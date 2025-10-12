Voter Guide: What to know about Bexar County Props A & B, Texas constitutional amendments, school funding elections, and more...

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

As Bexar County heads to the polls on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, voters will make pivotal decisions about helping shape the future of San Antonio’s economic infrastructure. While this off‑year election may not include many races for specific offices, it carries decisions with long‑term consequences for our community’s identity, growth, and public resources.

This guide offers a breakdown of the issues you need to know about and information about how to vote.

Find information about Props A&B, 17 state constitutional amendments and a variety of local measures, including school district tax proposals and municipal contests. These are “down-ballot items” that have an impact on several issues, including public funding, property taxes, and local governance.

Table of Contents

Bexar County: Proposition A | Proposition B

School Funding: Boerne ISD VATRE | East Central ISD VATRE | Judson ISD VATRE | La Vernia ISD VATRE | North East ISD Bond| Schertz-Cibolo ISD VATRE & board election | Floresville ISD board Election

Municipal races: Converse | Schertz | Windcrest | Sandy Oak

Texas Constitutional Amendments: 17 Propositions

How to vote: Early voting locations/hours| View a sample ballot| What to bring to the polls | Report problems at the polls

Proposition A:

A ballot measure that would raise the county’s hotel occupancy tax from 1.75% to 2% to help fund a $197 million redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and stock show/rodeo grounds — with a long-term goal of turning the East Side into a year-round rodeo and event destination.

Proposition B:

A ballot measure that would allow Bexar County to use $311 million of the venue tax money to fund the creation of a new multipurpose arena designed primarily as the home venue for the San Antonio Spurs basketball team, and to be used for other purposes including, but not limited to, facilities for semi-professional, collegiate, and amateur basketball games, concerts, entertainment events, community events, and conventions.

Government / Politics Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones on Prop B Supporters emphasize the potential economic and cultural impact, citing downtown revitalization and long-term growth. Critics, including community groups like COPS/Metro Alliance and “No Project Marvel,” counter that projected benefits are speculative, and public dollars should be used for pressing infrastructure needs.

San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel are banned from voting polls within 100 feet of entrances.

Read more here about what's allowed at polling places.

Education Voter Guide November 2025

The most common education issues on the ballot are normally school board races and bond elections. But this November, an unusually high number of San Antonio area school districts are holding Voter-Approval Tax Rate Elections, or VATREs.

Five school districts in the San Antonio area have tax-rate elections on the November ballot, four in Bexar County and one in neighboring Wilson County.

One Bexar County school district is going out for a bond election, and two school districts located partly in Bexar County have school board elections.

The difference between a VATRE and a bond election

Both bond elections and VATREs give school districts access to funding, but the funding is used in different ways.

Bond elections ask voters for permission to take on debt in order to pay for construction and infrastructure projects. They allow school districts to raise the Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate as needed to sell a specific amount of bonds and then pay those bonds off.

VATREs give districts access to more funding for daily operations, like salaries and student programs. They allow school districts to raise the Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate and permanently gain access to up to 12 additional cents on the tax rate. Those cents are called golden and copper pennies.

School boards have access to up to five golden pennies without voter approval, for a total of eight golden pennies and nine copper pennies. Outside of those 17 possible cents, a school district’s funding to pay salaries and run schools is set entirely by the Texas school funding formula. Even when property values rise, a school district’s revenue doesn’t increase. Instead, it just gets less funding from the state.

The state calls golden and copper pennies enrichment funding, and guarantees a minimum amount of funding per penny. Districts that can’t collect enough funding locally to meet that minimum amount get additional funding from the state. Golden pennies are worth more than copper pennies, with a higher minimum yield.

Golden pennies are also exempt from recapture, often called Robin Hood. That means golden pennies can be especially lucrative for property wealthy districts.

Why are VATREs happening now?

Many Texas school districts are looking for ways to increase funding and decrease spending right now. Although the Texas Legislature boosted funding for public education this spring, much of the funding is directed in specific ways, and many district officials say the funding increase doesn’t go far enough to cover the cost of inflation.

Another measure on the November ballot also makes it likely that many Texas residents won’t see an increase in their next property tax bill even if they approve their school district’s request for a VATRE.

State Proposition 13 is a constitutional amendment that raises the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 for school districts. Currently, a home with a homestead exemption valued at $300,000 is taxed by a school district as if it were valued at $200,000. If Prop. 13 passes, the same home would be taxed as if it were valued at $160,000. Homeowners are entitled to homestead exemptions on homes they live in .

A VATRE is the only lever local districts have to increase their operating revenue. The majority of a district’s tax rate is set by the Texas Education Agency under a law that automatically reduces tax rates as property values increase.

Boerne ISD VATRE

The Boerne Independent School District is asking voters for permission to add an additional five cents to the M&O tax rate that pays for teacher salaries and school operations.

If approved, the district’s combined property tax rate will be $1.0109 per $100 of value. Boerne officials estimate their VATRE would give them access to an additional $4.8 million a year.

District spokesperson Maggie Dominguez said Boerne trustees voted to lower the I&S tax rate by one cent to offset the three cent increase in the M&O tax rate, making the combined tax rate two cents higher than last year.

Dominguez said Boerne is only asking for three more cents on the M&O tax rate because that’s the maximum amount of golden pennies allowed by the state. After that, the additional cents become copper pennies.

“The golden pennies are attractive to us. The copper pennies are absolutely not because, for our area, the way that this works out is that we would get about 36 cents on the dollar for a copper penny,” Dominguez said. “We get the full dollar from the golden pennies, and then the state is going to kick in about 60 cents additional.”

Property values in Boerne are higher than in many parts of San Antonio. The district isn’t currently paying into recapture, often called Robin Hood, but it did for many years until the state legislature increased the threshold for recapture in 2023.

According to the district’s calculations, Boerne would have to give part of the funding collected from copper pennies to the state. But because the guaranteed yield is higher for golden pennies, the state would give Boerne more state funding if voters pass the VATRE.

And, even if Boerne does go back into recapture someday, the district would still be able to keep all of the local property tax collected from the golden pennies because golden pennies are exempt from recapture.

Boerne officials plan to use the $4.8 million they expect to receive from the VATRE to give employees raises and maintain student programs.

Dominguez said one in five Boerne teachers left the district last year because they are unable to offer competitive wages and stipends.

Less than 20% of Boerne’s students are economically disadvantaged, giving the districts access to less funding per student than other districts with higher poverty rates, which the state has judged need more resources.

East Central ISD VATRE

The East Central Independent School District is asking voters for permission to add an additional five cents to the M&O tax rate that pays for teacher salaries and school operations.

If approved, the district’s combined property tax rate will be $0.9819 per $100 of value. That includes both a five cent increase in the M&O tax rate for operating schools and slightly less than a five cent increase in the I&S tax rate used to pay off bonds. East Central voters approved a bond in May .

In a statement announcing the election, district officials said the VATRE would allow East Central to access an additional $7.6 million in revenue annually while still maintaining one of the lowest school district tax rates in Bexar County.

“Without the VATRE, ECISD faces a $4.6 million budget deficit — part of a statewide challenge, as 72% of Texas districts are operating in deficit. ECISD has already cut 10% from its budget for two consecutive years,” district officials said in the statement. "The last meaningful increase to the [state's] student [funding] allotment was in 2019; the 2025 session added just $55 per student, far short of inflation. Today, districts operate on 2019 funding while paying 2025 costs."

According to district officials, $3.3 million of the $7.6 million generated by the VATRE annually will come from the state.

Because of property tax cuts approved during the spring legislative session, East Central estimates the average homeowner will pay about $200 less than they did last year, even with the VATRE.

Judson ISD VATRE

The Judson Independent School District is asking voters for permission to add an additional 10 cents to the M&O tax rate that pays for teacher salaries and school operations.

If approved, the district’s combined property tax rate will be $1.0796 per $100 of value.

Judson officials estimate their VATRE would give them access to an additional $21 million a year.

To help offset the 10-cent increase to the M&O tax rate, Judson is decreasing its I&S tax rate by 2 cents.

The Judson school board temporarily raised the M&O tax rate 3.5 cents last year using a mechanism called disaster pennies. That means the district’s total tax rate will be 4.5 cents higher than last year if the VATRE is approved by voters.

Judson’s tax-rate election would give the district permanent access to 15 of the 17 cents allowed by the state for what it calls enrichment funding, for a total of eight golden pennies and seven copper pennies.

“The VATRE is being considered in response to a projected $37 million budget deficit, driven by a lack of unrestricted state funding and inflationary costs such as energy, fuel, insurance and other cost of living expenses that have steadily increased in the last five years,” Judson officials said in a press release announcing the election. “If approved by voters, the VATRE would generate an estimated $21 million in additional revenue, helping to stabilize the budget and preserve essential programs and services for students, as well as recruit and retain our qualified educators.”

North East ISD bond election

The North East Independent School District is asking voters for permission to take out $495 million in bonds.

The district hasn’t gone out for a bond in 10 years. Unlike previous bonds, Superintendent Sean Maika said this bond is about maintenance, not new buildings.

“When you look at Proposition A, which is the bulk, it's about 81% of this bond. It's in things like HVAC, air handlers, chillers, boilers, cameras, things like that,” Maika said. “There's really not new buildings and things, because we just don't need them anymore.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD VATRE

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is asking voters for permission to add an additional 12 cents to the M&O tax rate that pays for teacher salaries and school operations.

If approved, the district’s combined property tax rate will be $1.1969 per $100 of value.

Schertz-Cibolo officials estimate their VATRE would give them access to an additional $16.2 million a year.

To help offset the 12-cent increase to the M&O tax rate, SCUC is decreasing its I&S tax rate by six cents. That means the district’s combined tax rate will be six cents higher than last year if the VATRE is approved by voters.

In a presentation to the board in August, Schertz-Cibolo CFO Brian Moy said the VATRE “allows the local community to address what the (state) legislature has not.”

Moy said the district has always been fiscally conservative and avoided spending what they don’t have, but that the dramatic increase in inflation has forced them to adopt deficit budgets the last few years.

If the VATRE is approved by voters, SCUC officials said it would help offset the district’s $10.7 million deficit, allow them to give employee raises next year, maintain student programs, and avoid layoffs.

Schertz-Cibolo is going out for the maximum amount of enrichment funding allowed by the state: the final three golden pennies that require voter approval, plus all nine copper pennies, for a total of 17 cents above the M&O tax rate set by the state.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD school board election

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is holding elections for four trustee seats. SCUC’s board elections are at large and by plurality, which means that everyone who lives in the district votes for all open positions, and that whoever wins the most votes in each position is elected.

In Place 4, Matthew Short is running unopposed for the seat left open by outgoing Board President Edward Finley.

In Place 5, incumbent Amy Thomas is being challenged by Aaron Matheny.

In Place 6, Bill Paschal and AL Ramirez are vying for the seat left open by Dan Swart, who is not running for re-election.

In Place 7, incumbent Belinda Evans is being challenged by Ciera Wilkerson and Jeffrey Kerlick.

La Vernia ISD VATRE

The La Vernia Independent School District is asking voters for permission to add an additional three cents to the M&O tax rate that pays for teacher salaries and school operations.

If approved, the district’s combined property tax rate will be $1.0519 per $100 of value.

La Vernia officials estimate their VATRE would give them access to an additional $1.5 million a year to operate schools.

To offset the three-cent increase to the M&O tax rate, LVISD is decreasing its I&S tax rate by four cents. That means the district’s combined tax rate will be one cent lower than last year if the VATRE is approved by voters.

The additional three cents added to La Vernia’s M&O tax rate would give the district permanent access to all eight golden pennies allowed by the state. Golden pennies are a type of enrichment funding that operates outside the state’s school funding formula, giving the district access to a reliable source of revenue with a guaranteed minimum yield. If La Vernia does not collect enough in local property taxes to meet the guaranteed yield, the state provides the rest.

District officials said they would spend 80% of the additional revenue collected by a VATRE on employee salaries.

Floresville ISD board election

Four candidates are running to represent single-member district 2 on the Floresville school board. Incumbent Bonna Reed faces three challengers: David Nieto, Terry Schellhase, and Larry Jones III.

Wilson County is running the election for single-member district 2.

The election for single-member district 6 was cancelled because current board vice president Craig Mutz ran unopposed and was duly re-elected.

Municipal races

Some smaller municipalities around Bexar County elect local leaders to their mayor and city council seats in odd-numbered years, including Windcrest, Schertz, Converse, and Sandy Oaks.

Converse

The Converse election scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025, will include races for mayor and three city council seats. Early voting in Bexar County will run from October 20 to October 31, 2025.

Candidates on the ballot:

Four candidates are running for the mayoral seat:

Marc Gilbert

John Shadron

Al Suarez (incumbent)

Emilio Silvas



The candidates for City Council Place 1 are:

Stephanie Gonzalez

Renee Paschall

The candidates for City Council Place 3 are:

Kassandra Leon

Robert E. Raney

The candidates for City Council Place 5 are:

Stacey L. Adams, Sr.

Terry Bourland

Schertz

In the Schertz election on November 4, 2025, voters will decide the mayor, councilmember places 1 and 2, a special annexation measure for Bexar County residents, and a tax rate election for the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD.

Candidates on the ballot:

Mayor



Ralph Gutierrez (incumbent)

Ralph Rodriguez

Councilmember Place 1



Mark E. Davis (incumbent)

Councilmember Place 2



John D. Carbon

Michelle Watson (incumbent)

City of Schertz special election

Voters in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Bexar County, within five miles of Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph, will vote on whether to annex certain property near the base and authorize the city to regulate land use in the area as recommended by the Joint Land Use Study.

Windcrest

On November 4, 2025, Windcrest will hold a general election to vote for mayor, city councilmember Place 4, and city councilmember Place 5.

Candidates on the ballot:

Mayor

Alan E. Baxter

Robert Maloy

Dan Reese (Incumbent)

City Councilmember Place 4

Narquiz Cervantes

Rainbeau Presti



City Councilmember Place 5

Adam Astleford (incumbent)

Rick Cockerham

Billy Gipson

Sandy Oaks

The City of Sandy Oaks has officially canceled its municipal election because the candidates running for the available positions were unopposed.

The following candidates were certified as unopposed:

John Crickmer: Place 1

Thomas Repino: Place 3

CJ Walker: Place 4

Monica Madero: Place 5

There will still be an election for other state and county items on November 4, including Bexar County propositions and state constitutional amendments

State of Texas - Constitutional Amendments

There are 17 statewide propositions on the November ballot. Here’s what voters in Texas need to know.

Proposition 1 - SJR 59 : Texas State Technical College funding

Senate Joint Resolution 59 provides for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System. This amendment would create two dedicated state funds to support infrastructure, land acquisition, and equipment for the Texas State Technical College System (TSTC), seeded with an initial $850 million from general revenue. These funds would operate outside the normal state budget and legislative oversight.

In simpler terms, supporters of Prop 1 say it’s needed for Texas because it will lock in a stable and constitutionally protected funding source for the state’s technical college.

Proposition 2 - SJR 18: Capital gains tax ban

Senate Joint Resolution 18 prohibits the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust. This amendment would permanently prohibit the Texas Legislature from imposing any tax on capital gains, whether realized or unrealized. Texas currently does not have such a tax, so the measure functions as a safeguard to preserve the state’s existing low-tax structure.

In simpler terms, supporters of Prop 2 present it as a protection for savings, investment, and wealth accumulation, arguing it encourages investment and gives Texans certainty. But opponents see Prop 2 as further shifting the state’s tax burden onto consumption or property taxes, where middle- and lower-income individuals feel more pressure.

Because Prop 2 would embed the ban in the Texas Constitution, future legislatures would find it much harder to ever revisit or adjust the policy — even in times of a budget crisis.

Proposition 3 - SJR 5: Mandatory bail denial

Senate Joint Resolution 5 would require judges and magistrates to deny bail to people accused of certain violent or sexual felonies, something that’s allowed but not mandated in the current state constitution. That includes murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated sexual assault and human trafficking. The amendment would mandate that a judicial officer deny bail for an accused person if the prosecutor can prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that granting bail won’t ensure that the accused appears in court. The prosecutor must show clear and convincing evidence — a higher legal standard of proof — to prove that granting the accused bail would risk public safety.

Proposition 4 - HJR 7 : Water infrastructure funding

House Joint Resolution 7 would dedicate a portion of state sales tax and use tax revenues to build and repair water infrastructure.

If approved, the measure would deposit up to $1 billion a year in sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund, starting in 2027 and running for 20 years, for a total of up to $20 billion. While this would fall well short of the state’s water infrastructure needs, it would begin to address a serious problem. The money would be used to fix aging pipes and other infrastructure, to develop new water sources including through desalination, and to mitigate the effects of flooding.

Proposition 5 - HJR 99 : Tax exemption on animal feed

House Joint Resolution 99 would authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail. This constitutional amendment would allow state lawmakers to extend tax exemptions on animal feed to include when animal feed is held as inventory to be sold.

If the Legislature enacts the exemption, local governments (counties, school districts, municipalities) could lose property tax revenue. That could force cuts or finding revenue elsewhere, especially in rural areas where agricultural business is a bigger portion of the tax base.

Proposition 6 - HJR 4 : Securities tax ban

House Joint Resolution 4 would prohibit the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions. This proposal would prevent the state from creating new taxes on securities transactions, such as stock trading, and from taxing those who operate or work in the securities market, including financial institutions, brokers and dealers.

In simpler terms, it’s a preemptive ban on state-level taxes targeted at securities markets or financial transaction taxes on certain trades. This could help attract more investment, financial businesses, or trading platforms to Texas. But like in Proposition 2 It limits the state’s ability to respond to changing financial markets or impose targeted taxes in budget emergencies.

Proposition 7 - HJR 133 : A property tax break for veterans’ surviving spouses

House Joint Resolution 133 would ensure some surviving spouses of military veterans will no longer need to pay property taxes. To qualify the widow or widower of a veteran would need to not remarry, and the death would have to be from a service-related condition or disease.

The amendment is framed as a way for Texas to recognize and support the families of veterans who died from conditions tied to their service. It ensures that the surviving spouse is not burdened with property taxes on their home as they continue their life after loss.

Proposition 8 - HJR 2 : Inheritance tax ban

House Joint Resolution 2 would prohibit the legislature from imposing “death taxes” applicable to a decedent's property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift. Though Texas does not currently have an inheritance tax, this measure aims to prevent lawmakers from trying to impose a tax on an estate or when an estate or inheritance is transferred. It would not eliminate other existing taxes that can be associated with an inheritance, such as unpaid property taxes, according to committee discussions on the proposal. Critics of this constitutional amendment have said it is unnecessary and would limit state lawmakers in the future, according to the House Research Organization.

Wealthy estates and high-net-worth individuals are the primary beneficiaries. Because only those with large estates face estate or gift tax liabilities, a constitutional ban mostly protects large transfers of wealth.

Proposition 9 - HJR 1 : Property tax exemption for landlords and businessowners

House Joint Resolution 1 would allow homeowners to exempt $125,000 of the market value of their property from taxation if it’s used to produce income. The amendment would apply to homes that are located at the same address owned by at least one other business entity and rental properties.

If the Legislature enacts the exemption fully, schools, counties, cities, and other local entities could see declines in property tax revenue, which may force cuts or shift burdens to other taxpayers.

Proposition 10 - SJR 84 : Temporary property tax exemption for homes destroyed by fire

Senate Joint Resolution 84 would exempt homeowners whose property was destroyed by a fire from property taxes. amendment and accompanying legislation would create a process to temporarily lower property taxes on homes destroyed by fire. Homeowners could apply for an adjusted tax bill on the restored home for the year in which the fire occurred, according to the accompanying legislation.

Proposition 11 - SJR 85 : School tax exemption for homeowners who are disabled or over 65

Senate Joint Resolution 85 would boost the amount of the state’s homestead exemption – the portion of a home’s value that cannot be taxed to pay for public schools – for those residents over 65 or who have a disability to $60,000, up from the current level of $10,000. Together with another constitutional amendment on the ballot, Proposition 13, this could lift the total homestead exemption for these individuals to $200,000, with an average annual tax savings of about $907. If the amendment is approved, the state would have to make up for revenue school districts could no longer collect. That would cost the state about $1.2 billion in the 2026-2027 budget cycle, falling to $477 million per year afterwards before starting to climb again, according to the fiscal note attached to the accompanying Senate Bill 23.

Proposition 12 - SJR 27 : Changes to who disciplines state judges — and how

Senate Joint Resolution 27 changes the makeup of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct and adjusts the commission and Texas Supreme Court’s authority “to more effectively sanction judges for judicial misconduct. The amendment would require the commission to make discipline against state judges public. Discipline can only be private if the judge has never been sanctioned before and isn’t being accused of a criminal offense.

Proposition 13 - SJR 2 : Increased school tax exemption for homeowners

Senate Joint Resolution 2 would boost the amount of the state’s homestead exemption – the portion of a home’s value that cannot be taxed to pay for public schools – to $140,000, up from the current level of $100,000. Combined with the cuts to school tax rates in the state’s two-year budget, proponents argue, this would amount to a $484 average annual property tax savings to 5.7 million homeowners across Texas.

Proposition 14– SJR3 –Funding for dementia research and prevention

Senate Joint Resolution 3 would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and allocate $3 billion for research into dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. It would establish a state-funded institute and dedicate $3 billion toward researching treatments, cures, and preventions for dementia and other related neurodegenerative diseases. There is bipartisan support for the amendment in the Texas Legislature. The $3 billion dollars would come from the state’s general revenue fund, and the institute could receive up to $300 million per year in state appropriations.

Proposition 15– SJR 34 –Codifying parental rights

Senate Joint Resolution 34 affirms that parents are the decision makers for their children. This amendment would enshrine in the Texas Constitution the inherent right of parents to care for and make decisions about their children’s upbringing. It would restrict state or local government interference unless justified by a compelling government interest using the least restrictive means. The amendment is part of a broader movement to elevate parental rights into constitutional status, responding to debates over school curriculum, health decisions, and family autonomy in child-rearing. The state has authority to regulate or intervene when a child’s safety or welfare is at stake, in cases of abuse, neglect and public health. Critics worry Prop 15 might be used to argue against government intervention even when children are at actual risk.

Proposition 16– SJR 37 –Clarifying citizenship voting requirement

Senate Joint Resolution 37 clarifies that a voter must be a U.S. citizen. This amendment would explicitly state in the Texas Constitution that only U.S. citizens may vote in Texas elections. While current law already limits voting to citizens, this measure codifies that restriction in the Constitution to prevent future legal or policy changes allowing non-citizen voting.

There is little evidence that noncitizen voting is a widespread problem in Texas. Because state law already requires citizenship as a condition for voter registration, critics argue Prop 16 is purely symbolic. Some opponents warn Prop 16’s framing and may mislead voters into thinking that noncitizen voting is a serious, present problem in Texas, even though cases are rare.

Proposition 17– HJR 34 –Property tax exemption for border security infrastructure

House Joint Resolution 34 concerns property tax exemptions. Specifically, it would allow the state legislature to exempt property owners in Texas counties adjacent to Mexico from property tax increases due to border security infrastructure construction.

In simpler terms, counties along the Texas–Mexico border could phase in tax relief for certain added value to border-related improvements (e.g. walls, fencing, surveillance installations) if the Legislature enacts a law to do so.

EARLY VOTING

Oct. 20, 2025 - Oct. 31, 2025

Hours vary by day, and voters can choose from any of these early voting locations.

Monday, Oct. 20 - Friday, October 24: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 25: 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 26 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Monday, October 27 - Friday, October 31: 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

WHERE TO VOTE on Nov. 4, 2025

Review a list of election day polling locations on the map below.

VOTING BY MAIL

Information and directions on voting by mail are available here.

WHAT TO BRING

A valid ID. The Texas secretary of state said acceptable forms of ID include:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)



If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are other options.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

View sample ballot here (which is in English and Spanish), open the window below, or just scroll down the page.

VOTING WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls , but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker who will meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

VOTING CONCERNS

If any voter feels concerned about their experience or other issues at polling places, they may share those concerns with the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) or the U.S. Attorney's Office.

TCRP has set up an election protection hotline — 866-OUR VOTE.

Visit civilrights.justice.gov for information or federal assistance.