Voters approve bonds for Alamo Colleges, East Central ISD. Floresville ISD bond fails.

Three education bonds were on Saturday’s ballot for Bexar County voters. Two of the three succeeded.

Alamo Colleges District

Voters across Bexar County were eligible to vote in the Alamo Colleges District bond election, and a wide majority gave their approval for the community college system’s nearly $1 billion bond.

The Alamo Colleges plans to use the $987 million bond to support rapid expected enrollment growth and expand programming with a focus on workforce development. The bond will pay for the construction or renovation of 15 buildings, including buildings at four new locations: Port San Antonio, Brooks, the South Texas Medical Center, and a new training center north of Loop 1604.

The Alamo Colleges District last went out for a bond election in 2017.

East Central ISD

The second time appears to be the charm for the East Central Independent School District.

After voters struck down four ballot propositions in November 2024, East Central ISD tried again with a trimmed down proposal this election.

A majority of East Central’s voters gave their support for the district’s $309 million bond to address enrollment growth.

East Central plans to use the funding to build a second high school and two new elementary schools.

Its previous bond proposal was $360 million and also included a voter-approved tax rate increase and funding for a stadium and athletic facilities at East Central High School.

District officials said that if new schools aren’t built by 2027, multiple campuses will be over capacity by thousands of students.

East Central estimates the property tax bill of a home worth $280,000 will go up about $157 a year starting in 2027 due to the bond.

Floresville ISD

Voters in the Floresville Independent School District, however, were not feeling as generous. Floresville, one of East Central’s neighbors, asked voters to approve a $95 million bond to support enrollment growth. But more than 70% of the district’s voters said no.

Floresville ISD’s footprint extends slightly into Bexar County, but the district is primarily located in Wilson County. Wilson County conducted the election.

The district wanted to use the funding to build a new intermediate school and make additional repairs and expansions.

District officials said adding a campus for fifth and sixth grade will alleviate overcrowding at the elementary schools and the middle school.