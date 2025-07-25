San Antonio police arrest Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, councilperson for District 8, and charge her with DWI

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio District 8 Councilmember Ivalis Meza Gonzalez was arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday night and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Courtesy photo / Bexar County

Meza Gonzalez was elected to her council seat for the first time in the June runoff.

She is now the third sitting council member in three years to be arrested for DWI, after Clayton Perry and Mark Whyte.

Both Perry and Whyte had their committee assignments stripped over their arrests, and Perry took an extended leave of absence from council.

Meza Gonzalez did not immediately respond to TPR’s request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.