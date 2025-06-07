Gina Ortiz Jones holds lead over Rolando Pablos in race for San Antonio mayor

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Saturday night's runoff election for mayor had Gina Ortiz Jones leading Rolando Pablos.

The vote tally was 67,923 for Jones and 57,985 for Pablos.

Jon Taylor, the political science department chair and professor, at the University of Texas at San Antonio, explained that "that's a lot to make up for in the Election Day numbers for Pablos, and given the way that things operate, you never know what happened in terms of what the turnout was on Election Day itself. We haven't seen those numbers yet. We will slowly during the evening, but as it stands now, it's an uphill climb for Pablos."

Jones — a former Undersecretary of the Air Force — ran twice for Congress as a Democrat. Her campaign focused on keeping San Antonio a compassionate city and improving housing affordability.

Pablos previously served as a Republican secretary of state under Gov. Greg Abbott. He campaigned on bringing more businesses to San Antonio and solving poverty through economic development.

Early voters and voters on Saturday also decided on city council seats for Districts 1, 6, 8, and 9. The outcome of the runoff elections could dramatically alter the ideological composition of what has been a fairly liberal city council over much of Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s time in office.

He added that while municipal races in Texas are technically non-partisan, three of the four council races are matchups between more progressive and conservative candidates. Taylor said that could mean a very shaken up council once the dust settles on Saturday night.

“You've got a city council that is probably going to be less willing or amenable to go along with what the mayor wants, irrespective of what side [wins],” he said.

When he adds in projected multi-hundred-million-dollar budget deficits in the coming years, Taylor said whoever wins the mayor’s seat likely won’t get to enjoy the typical honeymoon period.

Following changes to the San Antonio City Charter last November, winners of council and mayoral elections will have four-year terms. Voters will judge their performances in 2029.