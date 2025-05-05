© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Little more than 9% of Bexar County's registered voters cast ballots for May 3 election

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:54 AM CDT
Bexar County saw only 9.26% voter turnout during this weekend's municipal election.

The Bexar County Elections Department reported that 116,483 people cast ballots. There are 1.2 million registered voters in the county.

At a Saturday afternoon press conference, Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew attributed the low turnout to a busy weekend: “With the turnout that it is, we feel like there's a lot of overshadowing by other community events and Fiesta. ...”

Voters will have another chance next month to cast their ballots. Runoff elections for mayor and several council districts takes place June 7.

For those candidates facing a second round in the election contest, the campaign season events continued without a pause this week.

San Antonio College announced on Monday that it would host a mayoral debate between former Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones and former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos on Tuesday, May 6.

The debate will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Loftin Student Center Fiesta Room. The forum is free and open to the public.

