Police ready to ramp up DWI patrols during Fiesta in San Antonio

The Texas Department of Transportation and city and county law enforcement agencies promised to ramp up DWI patrols during Fiesta celebrations in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) arrested 139 people for DWIs during Fiesta in 2024 — the lowest number over the last four years.

However, Clayton Ripps, the deputy district engineer for TxDOT San Antonio, said last year marked a first: "San Antonio had an 11-year streak without a DWI fatality during Fiesta. Unfortunately, last year that streak came to an end in a tragic loss."

Officials said there will be increased law enforcement presence throughout the city — with officers strategically deployed for active patrols.

Fiesta-goers are urged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or use ride shares and public transportation, like VIA.

The police will be out in force throughout the dozens of crowded Fiesta events too.

SAPD recently announced enhanced safety measures that will be implemented in Market Square, which come after shootings occurred during Fiesta both in 2023 and 2024. Last year's shooting left two dead and four injured.

Bags taken to Market Square must be 12x6 inches or smaller. Clear bags are encouraged, and ice chests and backpacks are prohibited.