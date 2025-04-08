San Antonio commission issues 2024 progress report on addressing domestic violence

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence released its 2024 annual progress report last week.

The report is a comprehensive review of the commission's ongoing efforts to address domestic violence across Bexar County and San Antonio, and it outlines its accomplishments over the past year.

This includes implementing a complex case review team, forming an advisory board with voices of survivors and family members, and incorporating education on healthy relationships in schools.

Officials with the commission said despite the progress made, there are still ongoing challenges in preventing and responding to domestic violence.

Read the report here.