TxDOT's message to San Antonio drivers: 'Be Safe. Drive Smart'

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
An altar honoring San Antonio cyclists killed in accidents.
Yvette Benavides
/
TPR
An altar honoring San Antonio cyclists killed in accidents.

The Texas Department of Transportation launched its "Be Safe. Drive Smart" campaign on Monday to combat a rising trend in pedestrian and cyclist deaths.

The campaign reminds drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists of traffic laws, including yielding, using crosswalks and hand signals, and following the speed limit.

TxDOT also shared these tips on its website:

  • Be courteous to other drivers.
  • Always buckle up, all riders, day and night.
  • Pay attention, focus on driving when behind the wheel, put the phone away or turn it off.
  • Drive to conditions, slow down when weather conditions are bad.
  • Stop for all stop signs and red lights.
  • Pass carefully when it’s legal and safe.
  • Never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming other drugs or medications that cause drowsiness.
  • Slow down or move over for flashing lights; a law enforcement vehicle, emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle that may be stopped along the side of the road.

More than 900 bicyclists and pedestrians died in traffic crashes in 2023.

Bicyclist fatalities have increased nearly 60% from 2019 to 2023.

Marian Navarro
