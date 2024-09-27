© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Texas state representative said he would force women to give birth after rape

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:28 PM CDT
Courtesy photo
/
John Lujan campaign
John Lujan

Texas State Rep. John Lujan (R-San Antonio) was asked in a candidate forum on Texas Public Radio on Thursday how he thinks Texas' abortion ban is working following the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Texas' abortion ban has no exceptions for rape or incest.

"As a Christian man, I'm very pro-life. But, man, I struggled with the rape and incest because, you know, I think if it was my daughter — I don't have any daughters, but if I had a daughter — and that would have been, you know, if it would have been a rape, I think we, as a personally, I would say, 'No, we're going to have the baby,' " Lujan told TPR's "The Source," adding that he believed Texas law does have an exception to protect the life of the mother.

Lujan's challenger, Democrat Kristian Carranza, called the comment "stunning."

“Texas women are dying, fleeing the state and being forced to carry rape and incest-related pregnancies because of extreme politicians like John Lujan," Carranza responded. "I come from a family of strong women, and if I’ve learned anything while block walking all over House District 118, it’s that John Lujan should never underestimate the power of Texas women."

How voters see the abortion issue could decide who they vote for in some of the state's most competitive races — including Texas House District 118 in South San Antonio.

At least one Texas woman may have already died because of the tough Texas abortion ban. According to The New Yorker, Yeniifer Alvarez-Estrada Glick died of complications from her pregnancy in 2022 after being turned away from an E.R.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7. Early voting begins Oct. 21.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
