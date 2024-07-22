© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Bexar County Democratic Party preparing for long fight to achieve Harris presidential victory

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:46 PM CDT
With a campaign poster of President Joe Biden on the wall behind her, Bettie Vaughn, digs through a bowl of campaign buttons and said she is now ready to support Harris.
The head of Bexar County Democrats is joining the growing number of political leaders backing Vice President Kamala Harris.

The party is preparing for the long road to November.

Robert Vargas III is a spokesman for party chair Monica Ramirez Alcantara. He said the chair is excited about Harris's prospects.

"Democrats are fired up," he said. "Some folks still have old Kamala Harris signs. I've seen them cut out the 'For Vice President' and just put out Kamala signs that they're recycling. But we'll hopefully very, very quickly have t-shirts and signs that we can make available to the public."

Despite President Biden's announcement on Sunday that he was quitting the race, all was calm within the Bexar Democrats office on Fredericksburg Road on Monday.
Bettie Vaughn, a veteran, was digging through political buttons at the Bexar Country Democrats Headquarters and raring to support Harris on day one.

She said she was on a conference call last night with 45,000 women, including her organization, the National Association of Black Military Women, who are ready to back Harris.

"I think when you get this many women dedicated to a purpose, you can't fail," Vaughn said. "And she's not going to fail. She's going to get the delegates and she's going to win the nomination and we're determined that she's going to win the election."

Some local Democrats praised Biden in interviews with TPR for stepping aside as the right thing to do for the nation and the party.

