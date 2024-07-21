San Antonio Democrats energized by Biden's big decision, throw support behind Harris

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Democrats, including Congressman Joaquin Castro and former mayor and HUD secretary Henry Cisneros, are endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Castro told TPR he's grateful for President Biden’s years of public service and successes during his time in the Oval Office but he thinks this change at the top of ticket is a good thing for the country.

"I was just at the grocery store a little while ago, and somebody came up to me and said, 'Hey, we need to get behind Kamala Harris now,'" Castro said. "And so I think Americans will enthusiastically support her candidacy, and I hope that she will become the Democratic nominee."

The Texas 20th congressional district Democrat said that in a head-to-head match-up, Harris is a stronger candidate than the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"He's a convicted felon that they have put up on their ticket," he said. "And so I'm very comfortable putting her record up against Donald Trump's record at any time in this race."

Castro said if Harris becomes the nominee, she will re-invigorate the Democratic Party base and increase support with younger voters and women.

"I think she will bring the Democratic coalition together, and bring an additional benefit, which is enthusiasm among young people who knew they were against Trump's policies but just didn't feel they had a choice in an 81-year-old man," Cisneros said. "So I think she will bring young people into this who were simply not gonna vote. I've heard that talking to young people just in recent days, so I think she will reinvigorate the coalition."

Cisneros added that one of the main issues in the race for president is reproductive rights and, by being a woman, Harris will be a stronger communicator on this issue for voters.

Democratic candidate for Congress Kristin Hook agrees. She's challenging Republican Chip Roy for his Hill Country seat.

Roy recently spoke out on FOX Business News calling Harris unqualified to be the presidential nominee because of her race.

“They’re in a box where they have to choose between a mentally incompetent president and a DEI vice president,” Roy told Fox Business News.

Hook, who is the Democratic nominee for Texas 21st congressional district, said Roy's comment was inappropriate.

“She is very well qualified for this position and to suggest otherwise is offensive," Hook said. "How it changes our race? I am personally proud to be a young woman running at a time when we are literally fighting for our rights.”

It’s still unclear if Harris will be the Democratic Party presidential nominee. That will be decided at the upcoming national party convention in Chicago.

The chairman of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa said there is no road map for the Democratic Party, but it’s critical that the party nominates a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump.

Hinojosa said there should be no backroom deals.

“I believe that whoever the nominee is gonna be, it has to be a person selected by all the delegates of the Democratic National Convention," Hinojosa said. "I do not believe this is a decision that should be made by party leaders. I think it should be made by the Democratic Party."

Hinojosa said he has no issue with Vice President Harris becoming the nominee—and Biden has endorsed her for that role. He just wants a Democratic process picking the nominee, which he said will unite the party to win in November.