Former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin wins Texas House District 80 GOP primary

Texas Public Radio | By Kayla Padilla
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:12 AM CST
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin answers questions regarding the Robb Elementary shooting at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvlade, Texas, on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Aaron E. Martinez
/
Reuters
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin answers questions regarding the Robb Elementary shooting at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvlade, Texas, on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. has won the Republican primary for House District 80 with 58% of the total vote.

McLaughlin was up against candidates Clint Powell, the Mayor of Pleasanton, and J.R. Ramirez, a rancher from Laredo.

McLaughlin gained international attention for serving as mayor of Uvalde in the wake of the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. He resigned to run for the D-80 seat that Democrat Tracy King has held since 1994.

In a press release following his win, McLaughlin thanked former president Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott for their support.

"I look forward to getting down to business to help them secure our borders and fight for our families. To all the Texas leaders who stood behind me including Senator Cruz, Lt. Governor Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, thank you,” he wrote.

District 80 covers six counties: Uvalde, Zavala, Frio, Atascosa, Dimmit and Webb.

McLaughlin said his priorities include economic growth, border security, and strengthening law enforcement.

"Looking to the general election, I will continue to be just as dedicated to service as I always have been," he said. "I will fight for you, no matter who you are, where you come from or your political leanings."

On the Democratic ballot, Cecelia Castellano won 27% of the vote while Rosie Cuellar trailed behind at 25%. Cuellar is a former Webb County tax assessor and sister of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. She will face Castellano in a May runoff election.

