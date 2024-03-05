Live: 2024 San Antonio Primary Election Results

Loading...

U.S. House races of interest

Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. The total number of representatives is set at 435. Representatives are elected for two-year terms. There are five districts on the ballot this year.

U.S House District 15

Texas' 15 Congressional District, which spans from Seguin to McAllen, was considered one of the most competitive congressional races in Texas in 2022.

Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by more than 8%. This time around, The Cook Political Report says the district favors Republicans as De La Cruz seeks a second term and Vallejo seeks a rematch.

In the GOP primary, De La Cruz faces assistant principal Vangela Churchill.

In the Democratic primary, Vallejo faces attorney John Villareal Rigney.

National Democrats are backing Vallejo, who manages a family run market and also co-founded an annual women’s entrepreneurship conference that provides resources and support for minority women in South Texas.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee opted to not support her when she ran in 2022, and it focused instead on Democratic incumbents in the Valley facing Republican challengers. But in January, the DCCC added Vallejo to its “Red to Blue” program, meant to support candidates attempting to unseat Republican incumbents.

U.S. House District 20

Democrat



Joaquin Castro

The six-term incumbent Joaquin Castro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, and there are no Republicans running to challenge him. Texas' 20th Congressional District, which includes the western half of San Antonio and Bexar County, has never sent a Republican to Congress.

U.S House District 21

Republican



Chip Roy

Democrat



Kristin Hook

Chip Roy is seeking a fourth term representing the 21st Congressional District, which covers a wide swath of the Hill Country from Austin to San Antonio. The district became solidly red after recent redistricting.

The former Ted Cruz staffer from Austin is known for as conservative firebrand. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Roy runs unopposed in the GOP primary.

On the Democratic side, challenger Kristin Hook is also running unopposed. She is a scientist who most recently worked for the U.S. Government Accountability Office. She is also a former middle school teacher and activist.

U.S. House District 23

District 23 is massive and stretches from San Antonio to just east of El Paso. It covers the longest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any district, and it includes both Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

The district has changed hands between Republicans and Democrats over the last decade, with Republicans holding an edge in recent years.

Tony Gonzales seeks a third term following a censure from the Republican Party of Texas in March 2023, which claimed that his votes in support of same-sex marriage and in favor of additional firearms restrictions violated the party’s principles.

The resolution also said his lack of support for a bill that would have placed additional limits on individuals in the country without legal permission violated party principles.

Although the censure frees the state Republican Party to take sides in the primary, the National Republican Congressional Committee said it will continue to support Gonzales.

His primary opponents include businesswoman Julie Clark, who was chair of the Medina County Republican Party when it introduced the resolution to censure Gonzales.

Victor Avila is a former law enforcement agent who survived a cartel ambush in Mexico in 2011.

Brandon Herrera is a firearms manufacturer and host of a YouTube channel focused on firearms-related content.

Francisco Lopez is an Army veteran and a retired Border Patrol officer. He is an ordained minister and founder of the Border Patrol Chaplaincy Program.

On the Democratic side, Navy veteran and engineer Lee Bausinger and civil engineer Santos Limon are running for the opportunity to challenge Gonzalez:

U.S. House District 28

After two election cycles of close challenges from progressive Jessica Cisneros, Henry Cuellar is running unopposed in the Democratic primary to seek an eleventh term representing Texas' 28th Congressional District. It spans from Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley to South San Antonio.

Cuellar, who considers himself a centrist, is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

The Cook Political Report rates this seat "likely Democratic" and not yet competitive at this point.

However, national Republicans have targeted this race in recent years.

In the Republican primary, four candidates are vying for the chance to challenge Cuellar. They include Cuellar's former district director Jose Sanz, Army veteran and educator Jimmy León, rancher Lazaro Garza Jr., and Navy veteran Jay Furman.

U.S. House District 34

Vicente Gonzalez seeks a second term representing Texas' 34th District in the Rio Grande Valley. The district was recently redrawn, which removed the outside metros of San Antonio and Victoria. The Cook Political Report considers this to be a competitive race that leans Democratic. Gonzalez is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, former Congresswoman Mayra Flores is hoping for a rematch of 2022, when she lost the seat to Gonzalez by 8.5 percentage points. The Trump-endorsed candidate faces businessman Mauro Garza, oncologist Laura Cisneros, and cyber security specialist Gregory Kunkle Jr.

U.S. House District 35

The incumbent Greg Casar, a former Austin councilman, is seeking his second term in Congress without a primary challenge. Texas 35th Congressional District, which spans from San Antonio to Austin along I-35, is heavily Democratic.

On the Republican side, five candidates are vying to challenge Casar in November. They include veteran Michael Rodriguez, who lost in the GOP's 2022 primary runoff for this seat as well as former Air Force pilot and instructor Rod Lingsch, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the District 37 seat. The race also includes loss prevention auditor Brandon Craig Dunn of Buda, Buda real estate developer Dave Cuddy, and retired Kern County, California, deputy sheriff Steven Wright.

Texas State Senate

Texas Senate District 25

Republican



Donna Campbell

Democrat



Merrie Fox

Analysis: Republican Donna Campbell seeks her fourth term representing State Senate District 25, which stretches from San Antonio to New Braunfels and Boerne through the Hill Country.

Campbell, an emergency room physician and ophthalmologist, is unopposed in the Republican primary.

On the Democratic side, Merrie Fox is also unopposed. Fox is the executive director of Circle Arts Theatre in New Braunfels. She also worked as a public school teacher and principal for more than 30 years.

Texas State House of Representatives

The Texas House of Representatives is the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature, consisting of 150 members elected from single-member districts for two-year terms. Along with the state Senate, the House drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame as he did during 2023. There are no term limits.

Texas House District 80

Republican



Don McLaughlin (0%)

Clint Powell (0%)

JR Ramirez (0%)

Democrat



Rosie Cuellar (0%)

Graciela Villareal (0%)

Teresa Johnson Hernandez (0%)

Carlos Lopez (0%)

Cecilia Castellano (0%)

Democrat Tracy King, who has represented the district since 1994, recently announced that he will not run for reelection.

Republican candidates for the seat include Don McLaughlin Jr. (former Mayor of Uvalde), Clint Powell (Mayor of Pleasanton) and J.R. Ramirez (rancher from Laredo). McLaughlin was mayor of Uvalde during the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022. He resigned as mayor to run for this seat.

On the Democratic ballot are Rosie Cuellar (former Webb County tax assessor and sister of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar), Graciela Villareal (District director for State Representative Senator Richard Pena Raymond), Teresa Johnson Hernandez (healthcare professional), Carlos Lopez (former marine corps sergeant), and Cecilia Castellano (profession unspecified).

District 80 stretches across six counties: Uvalde County, Zavala County, Frio County, Atascosa County, Dimmit County and Webb County.

Texas House District 116

Republican



Darryl W. Crain

Democrat



Trey Martinez Fischer

Trey Martinez Fischer seeks a fourth consecutive term representing Texas House District 116, the reliably blue district that spans from downtown San Antonio to the North West Side. He previously served in the seat from 2001 to 2017.

Martinez Fisher is the leader of the House Democratic Caucus. He is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, San Antonio minister Darryl W. Crain is also unopposed.

Texas House District 117

Republican



Ben Mostyn

Democrat



Philip Cortez

Analysis: Philip Cortez seeks his fifth consecutive term representing Texas House District 117, another reliably blue district that covers South and West San Antonio.

The Air Force veteran and former San Antonio City Council member is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Republican Ben Mostyn, an Army veteran and San Antonio real estate agent, is unopposed in the GOP primary.

State House District 118

John Lujan III won the seat in a special election in November 2021 by 3.6 percentage points. Lujan, who owns an IT company, also previously served in the seat after a special election in 2016. He does not have any Republican challengers in the primary.

On the Democratic side, political organizer Kristian Carranza and former district court Judge and prosecutor Carlos Quezada are vying for the chance to challenge Lujan.

Carranza is the regional director for the Democratic National Committee and has worked on high profile campaigns including Wendy Davis and Hillary Clinton.

State House District 119

Elizabeth "Liz" Campos seeks a third term representing Texas House District 119, a reliably blue district that covers parts of Southern and Eastern San Antonio. Campos faces a primary challenge from Charles Fuentes, an AT&T technician and legislative director with the Communications Workers of America.

The Republican primary pits Army veteran and attorney Brandon J. Grable against Air Force veteran and software developer Dan Sawatzki.

Texas House District 120

Democrat



Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

Analysis: Democrat Barbara Gervin-Hawkins faces no primary or general election challenges in her quest for a fifth term representing Texas House District 120. The educator and construction company owner served in this seat since 2016, which includes parts of San Antonio and Converse and encompasses Windcrest and Kirby.

State House District 121

Steve Allison seeks a fourth term representing Texas House District 121, which covers North and Central San Antonio, including Alamo Heights and Terrell Hills.

This time, he can't count on the endorsement of Gov. Greg Abbott or Attorney General Ken Paxton. They both endorsed challenger Marc LaHood after Allison voted against Abbott's school voucher program and voted to impeach Paxton.

At a recent debate hosted by the San Antonio Report, Allison reiterated his opposition to taxpayer money being spent on private education. “One, that’s not conservative. That’s not Republican. If that matters. But an entitlement program like that … that discriminates … just in a select few. I can't abide by that. I don't think we want that. don’t think Texas wants that," he said.

LaHood doubled down on his support of vouchers. “School choice is about not school boards, not superintendents," he said. "It’s about our children — nothing more important than that — and making sure they have the tools to succeed.”

Moderator Andrea Drusch asked both candidates if they trusted Paxton to do his job following revelations of corruption during his impeachment trial last year.

"No. No, I don't," Allison said. "I think the people of Texas deserve much better."

LaHood disagreed: "If you don't like him, you don't elect him. You don't just kick him out of office."

There is a third candidate in the Republican primary for Texas House District 121 who did not participate in the debate. Michael Champion is a physician assistant who served in the Army and the Texas State Guard.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping that discord among the Republicans could help them flip this seat. Retired IT professional Shekhar Sinha and medical sales professional Laurel Jordan Swift are in the race. They both oppose vouchers.

Texas House District 122

Republican

Mark Dorazio

Democrat

Kevin Geary

Analysis: Mark Dorazio seeks a second term representing Northwest San Antonio. The former chair of the Bexar County Republican Party does not face a primary opponent in this red leaning district, but there is a Democrat running.

USAA attorney Kevin Geary does not face a primary opponent so Geary will advance to challenge Dorazio in the general election.

Texas House District 123

Democrat

Diego Bernal

Analysis: Diego Bernal faces no Democratic or Republican primary opponents. Bernal represented the district that covers downtown to parts of the North Side since he won a special election in 2015.

Texas House District 124

Republican

Sylvia Soto

Democrat

Josey Garcia

Analysis: Josey Garcia, an Air Force veteran and police reform activist, seeks a second term to represent the reliably blue West Side district. Garcia does not face a primary opponent.

On the Republican side, NEISD math and science teacher Sylvia Soto Soto is unopposed and will challenge Garcia in the general election.

State House District 125

Ray Lopez seeks a fourth term representing the district on the Northwest Side, including Leon Valley. He is a former communications executive for AT&T and previously served as District 6 councilman.

Lopez faces a primary challenge from attorney Eric Micahel Garza. No candidates have filed on the Republican side.

Bexar County Commissioner Precint 1

Rebeca Clay-Flores seeks a second term representing Precinct 1 on the Bexar County Commissioner's Court. She was elected in 2020. Prior to that, she served as a special projects manager for San Antonio Metro Health.

She faces five opponents in the Democratic primary. They include Amanda Gonzalez, the former head of a nonprofit that supports the San Antonio Police Officers' Association.

Ernesto Arrellano Jr.is an Air Force veteran and business analyst for USAA. He serves on the South San Antonio ISD board of trustees. He's also a former board president and is a former San Antonio Water System trustee.

Lawson Alaniz-Picasso is a marketing professional who worked for former San Antonio District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño.

Anna Uriegas Bustamante is a music teacher at Southside High School. She has served on the Alamo Colleges District board of trustees for the past 15 years.

On the Republican side, Lina Prado is running unopposed for the opportunity to challenge Clay-Flores. Prado is a senior supply chain manager at Boeing who serves on the city's Airport Advisory Board.

Bexar County Commissioner Precint 3

The North Side precinct, which includes Alamo Heights and Terrell Hills, is the only precinct that has been reliably Republican in recent years.

Grant Moody was elected in 2022 in a special election after Trish DeBerry vacated the seat in order to run unsuccessfully for Bexar County judge.

Moody is challenged in the Republican primary by Chris Schuchardt, who owns a trucking company and ran for San Antonio mayor in 2023.

Susan Korbel, who lost to Moody in 2022 by just over seven percentage points, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. Korbel is a market research consultant and former Alamo Colleges District trustee.

Bexar County Sheriff

Javier Salazar seeks a third term as Bexar County sheriff. He was an SAPD officer for 23 years before being elected in 2017.

Salazar faces a Democratic primary challenge from Sharon Rodriguez, a licensed Texas Peace Officer who ran unsuccessfully against Salazar in the 2020 Democratic primary for sheriff.

On the Republican side, Salazar's former deputy chief is running. Dennis Casillas is an Army veteran who worked in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office from 1983 through 2020, serving in the deputy chief role for his last three years. He is now the deputy chief over the Patrol West Substation.

Victor A Mendoza worked for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department for 19 years and is now a VIA Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Nathan Buchanan owns a cleaning company and previously worked for the Castle Hills Police Department. He ran unsuccessfully for Bexar County judge in 2022 and for Precinct 3 constable in 2016 and 2020.

County Constable Precinct 1

Democrat



Ruben C. Tejeda (0%)

Sergio "Chico" Rodriguez (0%)

Ruben C. Tejeda, who has held the Southwest Bexar County seat for more than three decades, previously served as a Bexar County Deputy Sheriff.

He faces a challenge from Sergio "Chico" Rodriguez, who was the long-time Precinct 1 County Commissioner, serving four terms from 2004 to 2020. Prior to that, he worked as a Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy and as a lineman for CPS Energy.

There are no Republican candidates for this seat.

County Constable Precinct 3

Republican



Mark Vojvodich (0%)

Jarrod Tubbs (0%)

Mark Vojvodich, an Air Force veteran, has held the seat covering the North and Northwest sides for the past 15 years. He previously worked in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for 14 years.

Vojvodich faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican Jarrod Tubbs, who worked in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for eight years and currently is a reserve sergeant for the Guadalupe County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

There are no candidates running on the Democratic side.

County Constable Precinct 4

Democrat



Stan Ramos (0%)

Neal Burford (0%)

Kathryn "Kat" Brown (0%)

Andrew (Andy) Lopez (0%)

Kathryn "Kat" Brown seeks a second term in the East Bexar County seat. She previously worked in the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for just under two decades.

Brown faces a primary challenge from three fellow Democrats who have experience working in the office. They include former Precinct 4 County Constable Stan Ramos, who previously held the seat from 2017 to 2020 before losing re-election to Brown in the 2020 Democratic primary.

They also include Andrew (Andy) Lopez, who worked in the office for more than 30 years, as well as Neal Burford, an Army veteran who worked in the office for 29 years before retiring in 2020.

Bexar County Tax Assessor

Democrat



Albert Uresti (0%)

Hatem Merhi (0%)

Albert Uresti has served as Bexar County’s tax assessor-collector for the past 12 years. Prior to that, he was city manager for several small cities in the region.

He faces a primary challenge from Hatem Merhi, who owns two businesses: a construction company and an audiovisual technology/cybersecurity company.

There are no candidates running on the Republican side.

Party Chairs

Both of the major political parties in Bexar County will elect party chairs. On the Democratic side, incumbent Monica Ramirez Alcántara is facing Sandragrace Martinez. Alcántara was elected to chair the democrats back in 2018.

On the Republican side, three people are vying to take over the chairmanship from Jeff McManus, who’s been in charge since 2022. Kris Coons, Robert Flores, and Jacinto “Chinto” Martinez all hope to draw more people into the Republican fold in a county where Democrats have a firm grasp on most county offices.

Bexar County Democratic Party Chair



Monica Ramirez Alcantara (0%)

Sandragrace Martinez (0%)

Bexar County Republican Party Chair



Kris Coons (0%)

Jacinto "Chinto" Martinez (0%)

Robert Flores (0%)

Texas Railroad Commission

Don’t let the name fool you; Texas’ railroad commissioner doesn’t have anything to do with railroads. The three-member commission oversees the state’s oil and gas industries. One commissioner position is on the ballot every two years.

Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices. Three seats are up for election in 2024. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Texas Court of Appeals

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases. The Court consists of nine judges. They are elected for six-year terms.

These races could be impacted by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to purge Republican office holders.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has three seats up for reelection: Sharon Keller, Barbara Hervey and Michelle Slaughter. All of the nine seats on the court are held by Republicans. But in 2021, the court ruled 8-1 that the attorney general's office didn’t have the ability to unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.

The three judges seeking reelection were all part of the majority. And Paxton and his allies have sought to primary each of them with a new political action committee, Texans for Responsible Judges.

Former President Donald Trump has also targeted the trio with a message on X: “Texas is under attack by activist judges like Sharon Keller, Michelle Slaughter, and Barbara Hervey who have stripped AG Ken Paxton of his authority to prosecute election fraud. It’s a disgrace! Conservative Texans must unite and reject these judges.”

Keller has been the presiding judge over Texas’ highest criminal court for 24 years. She said she was following the Texas Constitution’s separation of powers clause that reserves criminal prosecution to district attorneys and limits the attorney general to civil matters.

In 2010 Keller received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for her conduct in barring access to the courts to a death row inmate who was about to be executed in 2007. The commission said her actions constituted “willful or persistent conduct that is clearly inconsistent with the proper performance of her duties.” When requested at home to allow a late-appeal filing by death row inmate Michael Richard, Judge Keller responded, “We close at 5.” Richard was executed the same day.

State Board of Education District 1

Republican



Michael (Travis) Stevens

Democrat



Gustavo Reveles

Analysis: The 15-member State Board of Education is responsible for approving curriculum guidelines and instructional materials for Texas public schools. District 1 stretches from El Paso to a portion of Bexar County on the North and West sides. Democrat Melissa Ortega of El Paso currently represents the district. She was first elected in 2022 and is not running for re-election.

Republican Michael (Travis) Stevens and Democrat Gustavo Reveles are both running unopposed in their primaries. Stevens is a San Antonio educator who unsuccessfully ran for D1 in 2022. Reveles is the spokesman for an El Paso school district and a former reporter.

State Board of Education District 3

Democrat



Marisa Pérez-Díaz

Analysis: Democrat Marisa Pérez-Díaz faces no primary or general election challenges in her bid for a fifth term representing District 3 on the State Board of Education. During her 12 years on the board, Pérez-Díaz played a pivotal role in the approval of Mexican American Studies courses.

District 3 includes most of Bexar County and several other interior South Texas counties stretching down to Starr County along the U.S. Mexico border.

In any race, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election between the top two will be held in May.