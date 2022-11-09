Republican De La Cruz defeats Democrat Vallejo in South Texas’ 15th District

Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo to win Texas' 15th Congressional District, which runs from McAllen to Seguin.

The GOP targeted this seat along with two others in South Texas.

However, the Democrats pulled off victories in Districts 28 and 34, while the GOP’s De La Cruz finished strong with 53.4% of the vote to Vallejo’s 44.8%.

"If there was any doubt, let it be known tonight, from the land of Juan Seguín, Selena, and our World Series Champions – the Houston Astros!" De La Cruz said at her victory party Tuesday night. "El Sueno Americano is alive and well in South Texas!"

De La Cruz, who runs an insurance agency, ran on a platform calling for tough immigration policies, including finishing the border wall.

Vallejo, who manages a family-run market, thanked her supporters for staying positive throughout the campaign — especially when it came to the subject of immigration.

“When they were attacking us so hard in such a negative light, we chose to be positive. We chose to portray our home with dignity, with pride. Con amor, con orgullo,” she said. “This fight is going to get a little harder.”

The seat had been held for the last five years by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez, who was drawn out of the district and ran successfully for the 34th District . Gonzalez defeated the Republican incumbent Mayra Flores Tuesday night.

In District 28 , Congressman Henry Cuellar held off a challenge from Republican Cassie Garcia to win his 10th term.