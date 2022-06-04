Coach Popovich to Texas lawmakers after Uvalde: 'Get off your ass. Do something'

Hundreds gathered in downtown San Antonio Saturday afternoon for a Stand with Uvalde rally.

Organizers raised money for victims of the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in an effort to encourage dialogue around gun reform.

Speakers at the event included Congressman Joaquin Castro, Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke, and San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich took aim at Texas politicians who have failed to act in the wake of mass shootings.

"How many will it take? A massacre a month? Two massacres a week? 15 kids? 24 kids? When we kill 74 some time, then maybe you'll do something? Get off your ass. Do something."

Popovich called out Republican lawmakers who have blocked gun safety measures for years, including Universal Background Checks that are supported by 88 percent of Americans — according to a recent poll.

"They've lied. They've reflected. They've they've been full of baloney for a long time," he said. "They're not changing. They're not going to change. So we have to change them."

Coach Gregg Popovich of the @spurs went off on politicians who fail to act on gun safety laws:



“Get off your ass. Do something.”



Well said, Coach. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#StandWithUvalde pic.twitter.com/GnDaA7EU9x — Voto Latino (@votolatino) June 4, 2022

Popovich went on to call for a ban on assault rifles like the AR-15 used in the Uvalde school massacre.

"Why can anybody buy an AR-15? I shouldn't be able to buy one. You shouldn't be able to buy one. What the hell do you need an AR-15 for?" Popovich said. "Go buy the hunting rifles and go get that deer, whatever it is. That's great."

Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, has used his platform to speak out against racism and police brutality, among other things. His podium is normally the microphone at the Spurs post-game press conference but this time he appeared alongside Texas Democrats calling out Governor Greg Abbott.

"Texas is actually the place where five of the worst massacres in U.S. history have taken place," he said. "Five of the worst in the history of our country. And nothing has changed."