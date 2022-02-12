© 2020 Texas Public Radio
New York's Ocasio-Cortez rallies for candidates before CD35 and CD28 primaries

Texas Public Radio | By Sofía Sánchez
Published February 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her support for progressive Democratic congressional candidates in San Antonio on Saturday.
Sofia Sanchez
People lined up at Paper Tiger, a live music venue on North St. Mary's Street, for a get out the vote rally on Saturday.
Jia Chen
New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (center) appeared with congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar in San Antonio on Saturday
Jia Chen

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallied votes for progressive congressional candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar in San Antonio on Saturday.

The New York Democrat appeared at a Get Out to Vote rally at Paper Tiger around noon. Ocasio-Cortez, Casar and Cisneros discussed the state of the races in Districts 35 and 28.

Cisneros faces the longtime incumbent Henry Cuellar and Tanya Benavides in the primary, and Casar is running for an open seat against Rebecca Viagran, Eddie Rodriguez and Carla-Joy Sisco.

The congresswoman and progressive candidates will travel to Austin on Sunday for a Rally for Our Future event where they will discuss the power of Latino and grassroots organizing. The event was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

