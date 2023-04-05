Glorie G. Martinez | The Texas Standard
Tornadoes are most active between April and June, but the 2023 season is already off to an active start.
A pandemic-era rule gave people consistent access to health care — but that rule is about to expire.
Professor Jenny Clark of South Texas College said smuggling operations have gotten much more sophisticated.
The DPS director’s comments to USA Today come as seven of the agency’s officers have been referred for investigation into their actions on the day of the shooting.