Volunteers came to Kerrville to help, to pray, and to bring hope

The floodwaters in Kerrville are slowly receding to normal levels. But both the human community and the natural world that the floods devastated are not the same.

Becky Etzler, the executive director of the Riverside Nature Center, explained that “these giant historic cypress trees, bald cypress that line the Guadalupe all through Kerrville, are either gone or damaged. People are right now, rightfully so, very concerned about the loss of life, but we're going to be environmentally impacted by this for years.”

Jack Morgan / TPR Between Ingram and Hunt, a home was built there on stilts, but they weren't high enough, and the home is gone.

The nature center has a strong volunteer base, which contributed to the relief efforts for days. Strangers have also traveled to Kerrville to try to help.

“The rugby team from Texas State, they contacted me Sunday night. ‘We're in town. Can we come?’ So we had the whole rugby team here yesterday," Etzler said. "We had some nice, young, strong backs to do some heavy lifting for us.”

The Shim’s Be Blessed food truck delivered 50 free lunches, and Mir’s Landscaping supplied a crew with chainsaws.

Crossing the bridge over the Guadalupe and Louise Hays Park, there was a sign that read "Free Sandwiches and Prayer."

Texas State University Rugby Coach Dustin Carter (left), a volunteer, and a rugby player (right). Courtesy photo / Becky Etzler
Volunteers at the Riverside Nature Center remove all wet items and dry them. Jack Morgan / TPR
Riverside board member Brad Tolle indicates with his hand how high the water got. Jack Morgan / TPR
Volunteers at the Riverside Nature Center clean up on Francisco Lemos Street next to the Nature Center. Jack Morgan / TPR

“Ham sandwiches, turkey sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly? Which one do you want?” asked Jamie Stanford, who drove the five hours from Fort Worth to help.

"We're here to pray with people. Give them a free sandwich if they're hungry, and just to show emotional and spiritual support as much as possible,” she said.

Two young construction workers asked for their sandwiches and took in a prayer.

A couple of workers take some food. Jack Morgan / TPR
Jamie Stanford and Brigid Tripp make sandwiches for a pair of volunteers. Jack Morgan / TPR
journalists were loaded onto a bus and taken to a press conference in Hunt. Jack Morgan / TPR
Gov. Greg Abbott in front of the Hunt Store, which was damaged by flood waters. Jack Morgan / TPR
Flood devastation between Ingram and Hunt Jack Morgan / TPR

Brigid Tripp accompanied Stanford to the region. “I think one of the things that stands out too is yesterday, a canine first responder unit came, and he just had tears in his eyes the whole time," Tripp said. "And you know, my heart just knows what they saw."

Also seen on Tuesday afternoon on a log sticking up next to Tranquility Island: a pair of turtles relaxing into the sun.

Kerrville faces a seemingly impossible ordeal to recover and rebuild itself into anything resembling what it once was. But perhaps those turtles were the first real reminder that it's possible.