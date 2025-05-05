San Antonio faces strong chances of rain through Tuesday and may also see hail

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Most of San Antonio can expect rain through Tuesday, and gusty winds and hail have not been ruled out, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy showers fell at times during the Monday morning commute to work and school in the Alamo City. Forecasters said daytime heating could lead to a new round of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

Storms are developing in the mountains of eastern Mexico and West Texas and pushing this way through Tuesday. Forecasters said the two days of storm activity could lead to some flooding on Monday night and into Tuesday for San Antonio.

Half the city could see more rain on Wednesday before drier air moves into the region later in the week.

All the cloud cover and shower activity should keep temperatures in the San Antonio area on the milder side with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

The weekend ahead will be sunny, and those milder temperatures should stick around.

San Antonio and the entire region are in desperate need for more rain as some of the worst drought conditions in the nation continue here.