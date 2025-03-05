San Antonio's skies clear after a day of dust, wind and wildfires

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management reported damage in the Bexar and Atascosa County wildfires on Tuesday and overnight covered 244 acres.

Streets have reopened and residents have returned to their homes. But about 50 firefighters were still on the scene to douse hot spots.

Six livable structures were lost. Total damage estimates could take weeks to compile.

Courtesy photo / Bexar County Damage from the fires on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The county fire marshal reported the fire is believed to have started near the intersection of Duke and Trumbo Roads. The exact cause remained under investigation.

The Bexar County Office of Economic and Community Development is working with displaced families.

The wildfires were battled by Bexar County Emergency Service Districts 2,4,5,6,7,8,10, and 12. Lackland Fire and Atascosa County Fire also made the scene.

Bexar County deputies and constables and state agencies also provided support. Bexar County Public Works also assisted.

San Antonio's air quality is expected to climb back up into to the "good" range Thursday and Friday after a dust storm and area wildfires this week, according to state officials.

But another smoky irritant is making its seasonal return to San Antonio's sky. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported smoke from agricultural burning in Texas and Mexico will be seen as spring planting begins.

Old crops are burned to add nutrients to the soil and make room for new crops. That smoke will occasionally waft into the San Antonio area.

San Antonio's last taste of winter may be back-to-back cold fronts coming late Saturday. The lows Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the 40s.

There's some concern that the gusty winds from those fronts could increase the wildfire danger again and maybe event stir up smaller amounts of dust.