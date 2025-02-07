San Antonio invites residents to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with a free pet adoption

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) will host fee-waived adoptions at its shelter on Super Bowl Sunday.

The facility at 4710 State Highway 151 will host the event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"All SAACS pets are totally game-ready and come to their home team spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped with a lifetime registration," SAACS explained in a statement. "SAACS-adopted dogs qualify for lifetime access to the shelter’s trainers for guidance and training opportunities. ... Standard SAACS adoption policies and procedures apply."

But, it added, "[i]f you’re not a fan of the teams playing this year, head to the shelter for the new SAACS Sunday Funday — a monthly event happening every second Sunday."

Prospective adopters may view all the animals ready for adoption at SA.gov/ACS.