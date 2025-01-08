San Antonio faces cold and rainy week before a weekend in the 60s

The threat of a winter mix has vanished for San Antonio and much of the Hill County, but cold and beneficial rains are on the way for both drought-stricken regions.

The National Weather Service reports there is a strong chance of rain from around 6 a.m. until after midnight for the San Antonio area on Thursday.

By early Friday morning, up to two inches may accumulate for portions of Bexar County, especially to the east.

Rainfall totals will generally run from lighter to the west and heavier to the east of San Antonio.

Morning and afternoon commuters in San Antonio on Thursday are likely to see slick freeways.

The highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s both days.

A clearing and warming trend begins on Friday and by Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s.

San Antonio could use a very rainy winter and spring to help recover from a severe drought that has stretched into years, dried up waterways and left residents under water restrictions.

The city ended 2024 with a rainfall deficit of around inches when compared to a typical year. The rainfall deficit for 2023 was even higher.

Driver safety

AAA Texas urged drivers to check and maintain tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads. That includes tire pressure, which is depleted by cold temperatures.

Andrew West with Tech One Automotive in Austin explained that temperature swings during the day can cause car batteries to wear out and could leave a driver stranded. "The easiest way to prevent that would be if you have the ability to park inside of a garage where it's a little bit warmer," he explained.

But if that's not possible, West recommends drivers give themselves some extra time in the morning, just in case they need a jumpstart.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.