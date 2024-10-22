Comal County judge issues disaster declaration over wildfire risk as regional drought worsens

Comal County Judge Sherman Krause this week issued a disaster declaration for the county due to the high wildfire risk caused by drought.

Outdoor burning was banned back in August. Now county officials said any outdoor activity involving explosives or combustible materials is prohibited without approval of a fire safety plan. Welding that could produce sparks is also prohibited without such a safety plan.

Residents with outdoor barbeque pits or grills with covers are urged to use caution to prevent sparking a wildfire.

Those precautions include keeping pits and grills off the ground and saturating the nearby ground with water while cooking. Pits and grills should be closely watched while in use, and a fire suppression device should be kept nearby.

Drought conditions have worsened again this last quarter of the year for much of the region after some improvement earlier. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported western Comal County and virtually all of Kendall and Bandera counties have some of the worst drought conditions in the nation, rated as "extreme."

Northwest Bexar County was also rated with extreme drought conditions, while the rest of the county was rated with "moderate" drought conditions.

San Antonio International Airport has only recorded a little more than 21 inches since Jan. 1. That is nearly half a foot below the year-to-date average for the airport.

The National Weather Service reported no major precipitation was in the forecast through the end of the month, but the city usually sees a strong cold front blow in around Halloween.

It will take a strong front colliding with warm South Texas air to generate showers, something that could occur more frequently as fall transitions to winter.