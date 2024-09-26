© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Audubon Texas to San Antonio residents: Go lights out for birds

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:46 PM CDT
A flock of starlings.
Audubon Texas is asking residents to go lights out during the 2024 peak fall bird migration period.

The campaign is called 2024 Lights Out, Texas, and the group encouraged Texans to turn off unnecessary lights to minimize light pollution and help migratory birds make their way.

The group explained that it’s especially important to decrease light pollution in densely populated areas, where migrating birds can become disoriented as they navigate through the night sky.

It's estimated that up to 1 billion birds are killed each year due to collisions with buildings. Audubon Texas also encourages modifying or eliminating reflective glass to help reduce collisions.

Peak migration runs through Oct. 29, and fall migration ends around Nov. 30. Find more information at tx.audubon.org.

Jerry Clayton
