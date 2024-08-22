More seasonable temperatures return to San Antonio after record heat

It's official: Wednesday was the hottest day of 2024—and the hottest in more than a decade.

The National Weather Service reported the temperature hit 108 at San Antonio International Airport at 3:20 p.m.

The previous highest recorded temperature for the date was 105 last year. June 2013 was the last time it was about as hot as it was on Wednesday.

Heat advisories were posted again for San Antonio through 8 p.m. Thursday to warn residents to take precautions in the excessive heat to prevent illnesses like heat stroke.

Hydration, light clothing, and frequent breaks from the heat in an air-conditioned room or the shade are advised by the weather service.

The subtropical ridge responsible for much of the August heat wave will move over the Central Plains and Mississippi Valley from New Mexico to give South Texans a break.

Temperatures in the mid and upper 90s should return on Sunday through next week. And there is a chance one third of the San Antonio area could see some rain or sprinkles on Tuesday, according to the forecast.

The weather service reported "fingers crossed" that these last few days will go down as the hottest days of the summer of 2024. And that it's downhill into fall.

For those dreaming of cooler weather, San Antonio's first real cold front usually comes around Halloween and the first freeze around Thanksgiving, weather records show.

The weather service reports fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 7:44 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.