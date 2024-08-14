Don't put away the fans and paletas: San Antonio's heat wave likely to scorch the rest of August

Some long-range weather models show San Antonio's August will likely see daytime highs of 100 or more each day for the remainder of the month.

The National Weather Service reported that 100 degree temperatures and even higher heat indices have been common each day since the start of the month.

A high pressure system has sat on the region for days, much like a glass cover over a cake, trapping hot and dry weather inside. The system also worked to reduce cloud cover and the breeze, which are needed to make conditions cooler.

Forecasters said some scattered sea breeze showers from the Gulf of Mexico continue to make their way toward San Antonio most afternoons but they fell apart over the coastal plains.

More heat advisories are likely for later this week and next week to remind vulnerable residents to take precautions to ward off related illnesses. The heat index could hit 110 at times in the days ahead.

The month of August is typically the hottest month of the year for the Alamo City. But recent years are breaking old records. The weather service reported that last August was the hottest month ever for the city. That's after the examination of weather records dating back to the 1880s and first recorded at Fort Sam Houston.

Tropical rains from an expected busy Atlantic hurricane season have not helped either. The latest named storm, Ernesto, was forecast to turn north from Puerto Rico and threaten Bermuda.

Forecasters said there was still hope the tropics could deliver a disturbance to the doorstep of South Texas. The season does not officially end until Nov. 30.

In the mid-season hurricane update, forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated the number of expected named storms to 17 to 24 with winds of 39 mph or greater, of which eight to13 could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater, including four to seven major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater.