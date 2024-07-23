Flash flood watch issued for San Antonio region until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch until 7 on Tuesday night for Bexar and surrounding counties as heavy rains are expected to continue.

Forecasters said the watch could be upgraded or expanded depending on how much rain falls.

San Antonio is expected to receive the heavy rains the Hill Country received Tuesday morning.

A Flood Advisory is now in effect for Bexar County. Showers and isolated storms continue to increase across the San Antonio metro area. Be alert for flooded low water crossings, Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Up to four inches of rain fell to the west and northwest of San Antonio, causing some farm and ranch road closures not far from Kerrville and Junction.

A family had to be helped out of a home in Segovia after two feet of flood water entered.

Be careful if you're out in the rain! Visit https://t.co/vT4g5PBFZ5 and @waze for real-time updates on low water crossings & emergency road closures. Your safety is our top priority!

🔗 https://t.co/Dy0qMqn5wx@BexarCounty / @COSAGOV pic.twitter.com/8sB3fsWzoD — San Antonio River Authority (@sanantonioriver) July 23, 2024

Emergency personnel reported a car got stuck in high water in flooding along Turtle Creek in Kerr County.

Flooded low lying areas in San Antonio could pose a danger for commuters on Tuesday afternoon. Keep an eye out for flooded roads here.

More rain is in the forecast for the city every day through the weekend. The chance of rainfall is described as moderate to strong during that period.

A weak cold front helped trigger the showers this week. Rains will continue due to a low and moist air mass over the region. Daytime heating will add to the rain effect each day. Forecasters said another two inches is possible for the area between Wednesday and Monday.

The heaviest rains will be along and east of I-35, the NWS reported.

The rain and clouds are also giving the city some mid-summer heat relief with highs in the 80s and sunrise temperatures in the 70s.