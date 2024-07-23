© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flash flood watch issued for San Antonio region until 7 p.m.

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:35 PM CDT
Rainfall this week is starting to add up for drought-stricken South Texas
NWS-San Antonio
Rainfall this week is starting to add up for drought-stricken South Texas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch until 7 on Tuesday night for Bexar and surrounding counties as heavy rains are expected to continue.

Forecasters said the watch could be upgraded or expanded depending on how much rain falls.

San Antonio is expected to receive the heavy rains the Hill Country received Tuesday morning.

Up to four inches of rain fell to the west and northwest of San Antonio, causing some farm and ranch road closures not far from Kerrville and Junction.

A family had to be helped out of a home in Segovia after two feet of flood water entered.

Emergency personnel reported a car got stuck in high water in flooding along Turtle Creek in Kerr County.

Flooded low lying areas in San Antonio could pose a danger for commuters on Tuesday afternoon. Keep an eye out for flooded roads here.

More rain is in the forecast for the city every day through the weekend. The chance of rainfall is described as moderate to strong during that period.

San Antonio
Texas singer urges drivers to 'Turn Around Don't Drown'
Brian Kirkpatrick
Today's rains may overwhelm lower water crossings throughout the area and endanger motorists.

A weak cold front helped trigger the showers this week. Rains will continue due to a low and moist air mass over the region. Daytime heating will add to the rain effect each day. Forecasters said another two inches is possible for the area between Wednesday and Monday.

The heaviest rains will be along and east of I-35, the NWS reported.

The rain and clouds are also giving the city some mid-summer heat relief with highs in the 80s and sunrise temperatures in the 70s.

140 feet below San Antonio, a boring machine breaks through to complete the tunnel
Arts & Culture
San Antonio Wasn't Built For Rain, But This 3-Mile Underground Flood Tunnel Was
Jack Morgan
A massive flood tunnel routes waters that could flood downtown San Antonio underground.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources FloodweatherTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick