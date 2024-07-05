San Antonio will need to be on the 'wet side' of Beryl's track to receive big rains

What should have been San Antonio residents' post-holiday, pre-weekend calm was instead charged with anticipation as deadly Hurricane Beryl stepped closer toward the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche.

After a day spent inundating and flattening Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, Beryl weakened, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expected.

The NHC then predicted the storm would turn northwest, toward the Texas Gulf Coast, and possibly make landfall near Corpus Christi. But forecasters hesitated to predict what would follow as the tempest moved inland toward the Alamo City.

Forecasts suggested that San Antonio may feel Beryl's tropical storm-force rain and wind by early Tuesday morning, if not sooner.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday said rainfall totals for San Antonio from Beryl were still hard to predict. Meteorologist Yvette Benavides said forecasters could better understand by Saturday how much rains it would dump onto Bexar County.

She said the east side of Beryl is the more "wet side." So, San Antonio will receive much more rain if it passes to the west of the city after making landfall — and much less if it moves to the east. The latest forecast for San Antonio showed rain chances all of next week.

By Friday morning, the NHC analysis of Beryl's progress moved the point of landfall slightly northward, between Brownsville and Corpus Christi. Beryl may still be a hurricane by the time it strikes the Texas coast late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The Yucatán between #Playa & #Tulum in #Mexico got hit pretty hard last night by #HurricaneBeryl. The winds & ocean are still a little rough this morning, but most of the buildings are fine in #PlayaDelCarmen. #News #NewsFootage available. pic.twitter.com/p98tWBYnfj — Allen Luke (@allenluke) July 5, 2024

After killing at least nine people in the Caribbean region, Beryl struck Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula late Thursday.

The NHC explained that "Beryl is expected to emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and then move northwestward toward northeastern Mexico and southern Texas by the end of the weekend."

"[S]low re-intensification is expected once Beryl moves back over the Gulf of Mexico," the advisory warned.

Hurricane Beryl charges across the Caribbean sea, hitting the Cayman Islands before making landfall on the Yucatán peninsula of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Nd4Jwo6UcH — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) July 5, 2024

The storm would likely affect oil prices too.

In early July, when Beryl's path was still unclear, Matt Smith, an energy analyst for Kpler, explained to the "Texas Standard" that "if the storm is heading more to the eastern part of the Gulf, then it’s more bullish for oil prices because it’s likely to knock out offshore production."

But, he added, if "it’s heading more to the western part of the Gulf — so making landfall along the Texas to Louisiana shoreline — then that’s bearish for oil but bullish for refined products because refineries could get damaged or at least taken off line. So oil isn’t consumed while products are not produced."

Texas prepares

On Wednesday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a voluntary evacuation notice to people with recreational vehicles and other "high profile vehicles" parked at the county parks of Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie Park and Adolph Thomae, Jr. Park in Arroyo City.

On Thursday, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid "issued a voluntary evacuation for Loyola Beach, Baffin Bay and all low lying areas." He also issued guidance for shelters and people with RVs.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott explained that he "directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions)" on Friday morning. TDEM issued its own guidance here.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — who acted as governor during Abbott's absence on a foreign trip — issued an emergency declaration for 39 counties, mainly along the Gulf Coast.

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd added that residents "even inland need to pay attention, come Sunday and Monday. We believe you're going to have rain all the way into the I-35 corridor."

⛈️Hurricane Beryl Preparation Tips⛈️



🌳 Secure yard items & trim trees.

💧 Stock an emergency kit with water, food, batteries.

📱 Monitor updates from @NWSCorpus @ReadyCC

👨‍👩‍👦 Set a family communication plan.

🐕 Pack a pet emergency kit.



More info: https://t.co/TRiOGzYC11 pic.twitter.com/n8BFKKJDs9 — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) July 5, 2024

Hidalgo, Willacy, and Kleberg counties and the cities of Brownsville, Kingsville, Mission, Edinburg and Weslaco also scheduled sandbag distribution events this weekend. Corpus Christi's distribution event was canceled because it ran out of sandbags by Friday morning.

The U.S. military in the region also prepared. On Thursday, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi reported that it was now under "Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness Three (TCCOR 3) for the Coastal Bend area."

The Texas Department of Public Safety reminded all residents to prepare themselves for the very busy hurricane season in 2024. Abbott's statement on Thursday did the same.

Tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico quickly moves inland, they warned, unleashing flash floods that can inundate homes and winds that can rip down power lines and plunge communities into darkness.

Authorities may order evacuations, and residents should be ready to efficiently head for safer parts of the state. They advised residents to study hurricane evacuation maps and identify at least two routes they could take — a primary route and a backup route.

An emergency kit should include water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents.

Residents were urged to ensure much of that kit was assembled now, and that those documents can be quickly located, added to the kit and taken with them. They should also keep in mind the special needs of elderly or disabled loved ones or neighbors.

The governor's Texas Hurricane Center website offered similar advice.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also offered disaster related advice. A collection of articles, videos and other resources counseled consumers about how to avoid scams as they prepare, how to organize important documents before a storm strikes, and how to rebuild finances after enduring severe weather emergency, among other topics. The FTC's advice came in multiple languages, including Ukrainian, Spanish, Tagalog and Arabic.

Don't wait for a storm to approach! 🌪️ Update your emergency kit now to ensure you're ready. We're in hurricane season, so it's crucial to be prepared.#StayWeatherAlert pic.twitter.com/zjalPzTJsH — Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge (@JudgeCortez) July 2, 2024

The season

The Atlantic season officially began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Forecasters predicted this year's season may see about two dozen named storms, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, explained to Houston Public Media (HPM) that forecasters expected “17 to 25 named storms that would be tropical storm strength or greater, of which eight to 13 would become hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes of category three to five on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale."

He noted that this year’s hurricane forecast could break a record for the NOAA.

Record warm sea temperatures, combined with the La Niña effect -- which takes away wind shear that can block hurricanes -- created the ideal conditions for frequent tropical developments this year.

Screengrab / National Weather Service

The season has so far seen storms named Alberto, Beryl and Chris (a short lived tropical storm in June).

If this year's list of names is exhausted, forecasters will not draw more names from the Greek alphabet, as it did in 2020. The World Meteorological Organization decided in 2021 that a supplemental list of names would be used instead.

Norma Martinez, Stephania Corpi, Jerry Clayton, Pablo de la Rosa, the Texas Standard's Alexandra Hart, and Houston Public Media's Sarah Grunau, Matt Thomas, Jack Williams and Lota Nwaukwa contributed to this report.