Tropical Storm Alberto drenches Mexico and South Texas

Tropical Storm Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, formed Wednesday morning in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

The system was already drenching portions of South Texas when the National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded "Potential Tropical Cyclone One" to tropical storm status.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Bexar and surrounding counties on Wednesday and Thursday.

It anticipated rainfall amounts of two to five inches for the San Antonio area by Friday. Some isolated spots could see up to eight inches.

10AM CDT June 19: #Alberto forms in the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are expected today within the warning area. Alberto is a very large system with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts extending far from the center. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/GuFJfQVx6d — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2024

Emergency management officials in Corpus Christi distributed pre-filled sandbags to residents on Tuesday, in time for the winds and heavy rains that began Wednesday morning.

Jace Johnson, emergency management coordinator in Corpus Christi, said the Gulf Coast city was only beginning to feel the effect of the storm. "Some winds," he said, "but the real heavy raining is still coming."

The NHC advised residents "not to focus on the exact forecast track of this system."

Johnson added that the storm may affect communities hundreds of miles north and northwest of the Texas coast. "And that's what's bringing all that energy and all that moisture and wind up into ... between [Corpus Christi] and Houston and then eventually up past San Antonio. ..."

The Wednesday and Thursday afternoon rush hours and Thursday morning rush hour could be hazardous due to flooded low water crossings.

Cooler temperatures with showers & storms continue on Thursday with a threat of heavy rains & flooding. Warmer, seasonally hot temperatures return this weekend into next week with a possibility of isolated to scattered showers & storms. pic.twitter.com/VqalakgM5I — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 19, 2024

Rain and clouds will cool daytime highs into the 80s through Friday.

The tropics may be the region's only hope for any rain as a mostly hot and dry summer continues. August and September tend to be the more active months for tropical disturbances to approach the Texas coast.

Drought conditions are now moderate in Bexar County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, after El Niño conditions resulted in a slightly wetter start to the year here. But the city has been slipping — it is now an inch below the year-to-date rainfall average at San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 2 water restrictions, only allowed to water by automatic sprinkler once a week based on street address.

Permitted water pumpers from the Edwards Aquifer have been placed under Stage 4 water restrictions by the authority that manages it. Their pumping has been reduced by 40%. Historical first-ever Stage 5 water restrictions could be coming if rain does not trickle into the aquifer's recharge zone soon.

One added benefit of the current disturbance in question is the thick cloud cover it was expected to produce by mid-week over South Texas. Highs will remain in the 80s Wednesday through Friday before warming again.

The season

The Atlantic season officially began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Forecasters predicted this year's season may see about two dozen named storms, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, explained that forecasters expected “17 to 25 named storms that would be tropical storm strength or greater, of which eight to 13 would become hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes of category three to five on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale."

He noted that this year’s hurricane forecast could break a record for NOAA. “The high end of those ranges are the highest numbers that NOAA has ever forecast in its May seasonal outlook,” he said.

Record warm sea temperatures, combined with the La Niña effect -- which takes away wind shear that can block hurricanes -- created the ideal conditions for frequent tropical developments this year.

Screengrab / National Weather Service

Matt Rosencrans, lead forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), agreed that warmer water is a problem. "The sea surface in the main development region right now are 1-2 centigrade or 2-3 degrees Fahrenheit above normal," he explained. "They are equivalent to what we normally see in August, and they are dramatically warmer than in 2005."

2005 was one of the most destructive years for hurricanes, which saw Hurricane Katrina, among several others.

Brennan said climate change created additional risks. “We’re seeing increased rainfall rates and resultant freshwater flooding," he explained, "and that’s concerning because that hazard in particular has killed more people than any other Atlantic Basin tropical storms and hurricanes in the last decade or so.”

Also, in anticipation of another crowded season, if this year's list of names is exhausted, forecasters will not draw more names from the Greek alphabet, as it did in 2020. The World Meteorological Organization decided in 2021 that a supplemental list of names would be used instead.

Preparations

On June 10, the Texas Department of Public Safety reminded all residents to prepare themselves for the very busy season.

Tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico can quickly move inland, unleashing flash floods that can inundate homes and winds that can rip down power lines and plunge communities into darkness.

Authorities may order evacuations, and residents should be ready to efficiently head for safer parts of the state. They advised residents to study hurricane evacuation maps and identify at least two routes they could take — a primary route and a backup route.

When a storm is forecast to impact your area, take action immediately to be ready. Here's a video about what steps to take, because when a hurricane threatens, there’s a lot to do to keep your family and property safe. #HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/LLXIoIWhbR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 8, 2024

An emergency kit should include water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents.

Residents were urged to ensure much of that kit was assembled now, and that those documents can be quickly located, added to the kit and taken with them. They should also keep in mind the special needs of elderly or disabled loved ones or neighbors.

Houston Public Media's Matt Thomas, Jack Williams and Lota Nwaukwa contributed to this report.