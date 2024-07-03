San Antonio may feel Hurricane Beryl's rains and winds next week

The National Hurricane Center's analysis of Hurricane Beryl's progress on Wednesday suggested that San Antonio may feel some of the tropical rain and wind by Wednesday. It may come as a relief after a long holiday weekend of summer heat and African dust.

Forecasters said Beryl was expected to weaken as it crosses the Yucatan on Friday and then strengthen slightly before making landfall south of Matamoros late Sunday or early Monday.

It may then move northwest into South Texas.

The forecast was a wakeup call for South Texans and residents along the coast to pay close attention to weather forecasts in the days ahead.

After daytime highs hit 100 on Thursday, temperatures around fireworks time Thursday night will still be near 90. Humidity, however, will be a more tolerable 40%.

The National Weather Service office in New Braunfels added slight chances of rain to the San Antonio forecast for Monday and Monday night. Nearly half the region could see some rain by Tuesday.

Forecasters also warned any beachgoers on the Texas coast this Fourth of July week that rip tides and currents will be on the rise.

The season

The Atlantic season officially began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Forecasters predicted this year's season may see about two dozen named storms, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Michael Brennan, director of the NHC, explained that forecasters expected “17 to 25 named storms that would be tropical storm strength or greater, of which eight to 13 would become hurricanes, and four to seven major hurricanes of category three to five on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale."

He noted that this year’s hurricane forecast could break a record for the NOAA.

Record warm sea temperatures, combined with the La Niña effect -- which takes away wind shear that can block hurricanes -- created the ideal conditions for frequent tropical developments this year.

Screengrab / National Weather Service

The season has already seen storms named Alberto, Beryl and Chris (a short lived tropical storm in June).

If this year's list of names is exhausted, forecasters will not draw more names from the Greek alphabet, as it did in 2020. The World Meteorological Organization decided in 2021 that a supplemental list of names would be used instead.

Preparations

In June, the Texas Department of Public Safety reminded all residents to prepare themselves for the very busy season.

Tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico can quickly move inland, unleashing flash floods that can inundate homes and winds that can rip down power lines and plunge communities into darkness.

Authorities may order evacuations, and residents should be ready to efficiently head for safer parts of the state. They advised residents to study hurricane evacuation maps and identify at least two routes they could take — a primary route and a backup route.

An emergency kit should include water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid, flashlights, batteries, battery-powered radio, personal hygiene items and important documents.

Residents were urged to ensure much of that kit was assembled now, and that those documents can be quickly located, added to the kit and taken with them. They should also keep in mind the special needs of elderly or disabled loved ones or neighbors.

African dust

The National Weather Service also reported that Saharan dust may return to Texas by Wednesday or Thursday.

The edge of the dust plume will float over the southern coast of Texas by Wednesday. By Thursday, the dust will combine with residual smoke from agricultural burning in Mexico and Central America.

The dust and smoke will keep San Antonio air quality in the Alamo City in the "moderate" range, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Smoke from fireworks Thursday night will add to the air pollution in the city.

Residents should take this as a reminder to change the air filters in their home. They should also at least keep a mask with them if air quality worsens while they're out. People with heart and lung ailments should limit their time outdoors.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Brady said Hurricane Beryl could dissipate the Saharan dust.

The African dust can be bothersome, but it has significant overall benefits to the Western Hemisphere.

KUT's Mose Buchele explained in a recent report about the dust that it comes from "ancient lake creatures. ... These microscopic diatoms thrived in massive inland lakes in North Africa about 6,000 years ago. When natural changes in climate brought an end to the African 'humid period,' the lakes dried up. But the tiny skeletons of those diatoms remained. They formed a fine, powdery sand that now covers the region."

He added that the phosphorous in the dust acts like a fertilizer and nurtures plant growth. "In fact," he wrote, "researchers believe the Amazon rainforests of South America rely on annual injections of Saharan dust to stay healthy and green."

KUT's Mose Buchele and Houston Public Media's Matt Thomas, Jack Williams and Lota Nwaukwa contributed to this report.