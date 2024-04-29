El Niño has eased San Antonio's drought, and more rain coming this week

San Antonio's El Niño winter and spring has eased the city's drought conditions, but the impact of warm tropical waters from the Pacific Ocean on local weather are weakening.

The city has seen more than three inches of rain since the start of the year, compared to an average year. Nearly of foot of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1.

Drought conditions across the city are now in the moderate range, still a big improvement since a year ago when San Antonio had some of the worst drought conditions in the nation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Some of the worst drought conditions in the nation still persist to the west and north of San Antonio in Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, and Kerr counties.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 2 water restrictions and can only use automated sprinklers once a week based on street address.

The Edwards Aquifer water level stood at 638 feet on Monday but would need to rise 22 feet before all water restrictions could be lifted.

More rain is expected this week as an upslope of cool air tops the mountains of northern Mexico and collides with warm air from the south.

Daytime afternoon heating will also add to the expected rainy weather pattern.

Some of the city could see rain as early as Tuesday but the best rain chances will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters said there is potential for some excessive rainfall should thunderstorms form a line and train over the same area.

Low rain chances will continue into the weekend.