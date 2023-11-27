San Antonio's first freeze of the season running behind schedule

The average date for San Antonio's first freeze is usually Nov. 30, but no freeze is in sight for this week.

In fact, a freeze is not yet in sight for the month of November, according to some local forecasts.

The Hill Country will also dodge freezing temperatures this week.

Cold fronts did cool off things off to make it feel like Thanksgiving. The fronts also helped trigger some showers during the holiday week that amounted to a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most of the city, according to rainfall estimates for the last several days.

The National Weather Service reported the first half of this week will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50's.

Forecasters said about half the region, including San Antonio, could see some rain on Wednesday night.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60's and lower 70s, and the sky will partially clear near the end the week.

South Texas continues to face at least average temperatures and rainfall this fall and winter.

Drought conditions have lessened across Bexar County this fall, but the city is missing about a foot of rainfall it receives in an average year.