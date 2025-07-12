San Antonio man arrested for allegedly threatening Trump before Kerrville visit

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A San Antonio man has been arrested for allegedly threatening President Trump.

Robert Herrera, 52, was accused of making online threats to the president during his visit to Texas on Friday. In one post on Facebook authorities said Herrera posted a picture of an assault rifle, along with a threat to “come after” the president.

Another post allegedly made by Herrera on a news outlet website contained similar threats.

The charges could lead to a 5-year prison sentence.

The investigation was carried out by the local FBI office, the Secret Service, San Antonio Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TPR Onlookers await President Donald Trump's arrival in Kerrville on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The incident came almost exactly a year after a gunman injured Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a statement, authorities explained:

"Using the handle, 'Robert Herrer,' Herrera allegedly commented, 'I won’t miss,' along with a photo depicting President Trump surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents immediately after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint alleges that a separate Facebook poster replied to 'Robert Herrer' stating, 'you won’t get the chance, I promise,' to which 'Robert Herrer' responded to, 'I’ll just come for you.' Accompanying that statement, 'Robert Herrer' included a photo of an assault rifle and loaded magazines."

"While the FBI fully supports and defends every American’s right to free speech, it is important to understand that threatening violence against any individual is not constitutionally protected speech, it is a federal crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office, as quoted in the statement.

He added: “We take all threats to human life with the utmost seriousness, and we urge others to do the same. ...We urge all members of the public to express their views peacefully and respectfully in a manner consistent with the values that define our nation.”

“SAPD remains committed to working alongside our federal partners to ensure that threats of violence are taken seriously and addressed quickly,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, as quoted in the statement.