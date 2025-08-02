© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Flash flood warning issued for Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera counties

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published August 2, 2025 at 5:44 PM CDT

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Bandera County, Southwestern Gillespie County and Central Kerr County until 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned of "life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

According to the NWS, some of the areas that will experience flash flooding include Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Waltonia, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Mountain Home, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Camp Verde, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Harper.

A rise of of 3 to 6 feet is possible on the North and South Forks of the Guadalupe River as well as the Guadalupe River from Hunt to Kerrville.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain," said the NWS warning. "Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks."

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening across most of south central Texas.

This is a developing story that will be updated.
