Flash flood warning issued for Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Bandera County, Southwestern Gillespie County and Central Kerr County until 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned of "life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

Flash Flood Warning including Kerrville TX, Ingram TX and Camp Verde TX until 7:15 PM CDT

According to the NWS, some of the areas that will experience flash flooding include Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Waltonia, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Mountain Home, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Camp Verde, Lost Maples State Natural Area and Harper.

A rise of of 3 to 6 feet is possible on the North and South Forks of the Guadalupe River as well as the Guadalupe River from Hunt to Kerrville.

3:20 PM radar update - Slow-moving thunderstorms continue to slowly spread south across our area, with locally heavy rain up to 2 inches per hour, frequent lightning, and occasionally gusty winds. Minor flooding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain," said the NWS warning. "Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks."

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening across most of south central Texas.

