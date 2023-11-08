© 2023 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio's South Side is getting an arboretum

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved more than $7 million for the creation of an arboretum on the South Side.

The tree-lined park will be located in Precinct 4, on the site of the former Republic Golf Club near Brooks City Base.

"This is a game-changer for Precinct 4 and specifically that Southeast sector and how it all connects with all the ongoing projects — the creeks and trails," said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai.

Sakai said he hopes that the new arboretum provides a safe, peaceful outdoor space for residents.

"I see this project as a way for the entire Bexar County to seek refuge in this busy world, this chaotic world, this hectic world we live in," Sakai said.

The project saw mostly support on the commissioners court. Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody was the only commissioner to question the demand for an arboretum.

The $7.3 million deal provides funding to the nonprofit Arboretum San Antonio to buy a portion of the former Republic Golf Club. The nonprofit founded by former Mayor Henry Cisneros will develop a master plan that includes roads and parking.

The Brooks Development Authority will also purchase land to contribute to the project. The city of San Antonio has dedicated $400,000 to the project for a tree nursery.

