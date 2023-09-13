Some of San Antonio's best rain chances in months have arrived

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The National Weather Service reports the San Antonio area and Hill Country could see one or two inches of rain this weekend.

Some isolated spots could see around three or four inches, and even in drought conditions, flash flooding cannot be ruled out — according to the weather service.

Forecasters said a cold front has stalled north of San Antonio but will continue to push through the city this weekend.

It will trigger showers along the way beginning Wednesday afternoon. Nearly a third of the region should see some rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances as high as 60 and 70% are in the San Antonio forecast for Friday and Saturday. Rain chances begin to taper off on Sunday and the dry weather pattern returns by Monday.

San Antonio's rainfall deficit for the year is more than eight inches below an average, according to the rain gauge at the international airport. Since Jan. 1, only 14 inches of rain have fallen on the city.

Water restrictions continue with some communities in the Hill Country banning outdoor watering altogether, except to sustain livestock. The largest surface lake in the San Antonio area, Canyon Lake, recently dipped to an all-time record low.

The San Antonio Water System reports shifting dry ground combined with increased demand for landscape water is causing buried water lines to severely vibrate or break. More than 1,000 water line repairs were made in August, a record for a single month.

One benefit of the cold front will also be slightly below normal daytime highs for this time of the year for San Antonio and the Hill Country. Highs in the upper 80s are likely in the hills this weekend, while the Alamo City will see highs in the low 90s.