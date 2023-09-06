San Antonio may see breaks from the heat in the coming days

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A couple of weak cold fronts are headed to San Antonio to soon, and each could trigger a slight chance of showers and at least push patio temperature gauges below 100.

The first front will push into East Texas by the end of the work week and bring nearly a quarter of San Antonio some rain, most likely on Saturday or Sunday. The high on Monday should be in the upper 90s.

The second front arrives shortly after the first and brings slightly better chances for rain and cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday reported a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for San Antonio on Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s.

Fall arrives in San Antonio on Saturday, Sept. 23. The arrival of fall and the El Nino weather pattern should mean more rain this fall than we obviously saw over the summer.

The 90-day forecast from the weather places fall rain chances at least equal to those of an average fall in the Alamo City. The rain will cool things off when it's around. Overall, however, fall will be a bit warmer than average.

Forecasters said the San Antonio area's first meaningful cold fronts usually arrive around Halloween. So, there is that to hope for.

The first freeze usually comes after Thanksgiving at the end of November, according to the weather service.

San Antonio International Airport has recorded a rainfall deficit for the year of nearly eight inches and Bexar and many nearby counties are among the worst drought-plagued in the nation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The tropics brought the San Antonio area and the Hill Country a couple of days respite in the form of Tropical Storm Harold in August, but the Rio Grande Valley saw more of its benefits.

Despite predictions of a busier Atlantic hurricane season, the peak has arrived without too much to show in the form of regional rainfall.

Tropical Storm Lee is now churning towards the Carribean but looks to be taking a turn to the northwest.

The season ends Nov. 30.